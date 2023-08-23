Namibia's Oil And Gas Sector Sparks Global Investment Rush

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.60 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.21 -0.82 -0.98%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.94 -0.57 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.488 -0.009 -0.36%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.769 -0.020 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 32 mins 78.64 -1.15 -1.44%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.769 -0.020 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.05 -1.13 -1.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.80 -1.06 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.52 -0.71 -0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 632 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.51 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.15 -0.83 -0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.81 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.07 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 85 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 62.14 -0.58 -0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.79 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.04 -0.48 -0.60%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 76.99 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.54 -0.48 -0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.64 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.64 -0.48 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.00 -0.71 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.11 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.37 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.16 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.36 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Next Hurricane Could Shut-In 40% Of Gulf Of Mexico Production

Tighter Oil Market Supports Prices

Tighter Oil Market Supports Prices

With supply tightening, the key…

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered analysts say that…

Saudi Arabia Could Deepen Production Cuts As China’s Oil Imports Fall

Saudi Arabia Could Deepen Production Cuts As China’s Oil Imports Fall

Weakening demand by major oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Namibia's Oil And Gas Sector Sparks Global Investment Rush

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 23, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Major oil companies like TotalEnergies, Shell, and Chevron are investing heavily in Namibia following promising discoveries in the Graff-1, Venus-1, and Jonker-1X projects.
  • The Government of Namibia is keen on local ownership in the sector, suggesting state ownership in mining and petroleum production.
  • There's potential for Namibia not only to produce but also refine and export oil and gas, positioning itself as a significant player in the regional energy market.
Join Our Community
Namibia Oil

Namibia could see an oil boom thanks to several major discoveries that suggest there could be more oil yet to come. An influx of foreign investment has helped Namibia to begin exploring its oil and gas potential, and it looks like it may be quickly paying off with several new finds in recent months, with some dubbing it the “new Guyana”. The government is welcoming external financing in the sector as well as pursuing partial ownership of operations, to ensure the country has greater input in the exploitation of its resources, following the lessons learned of many other African nations. 

Several international oil majors, including TotalEnergies, Galp, Shell, QatarEnergy, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, have invested in oil and gas exploration activities in Namibia as they search for low-carbon crude potential that could boost their longevity during a global green transition. Energy experts expect to see a rapid transformation in Namibia’s oil and gas sector following discoveries made in 2022 and 2023, in the Graff-1, Venus-1, and Jonker-1X projects, that suggest there could be much more crude left to find. 

In March, Namibia made its third notable find in the Orange Basin, in a project operated by Shell and QatarEnergy. The successful drilling of Jonker-1X has led to more exploration activities in the region and is attracting other major players to the region. Namibia’s National Oil Company Namcor stated that light oil was discovered 270km offshore in Blocks 2913A and 2914B. TotalEnergies also saw recent success in the Orange Basin, with the discovery of light oil in the ultra-deepwater Venus-1 in March 2022, at a depth of approximately 3,000m. Meanwhile, Shell found oil in the Graff-1 exploration well, situated 270km offshore of southwest Namibia in December 2021, with a yield of an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 bpd of crude. 

In June this year, ReconAfrica increased its natural gas forecast to 22.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in Namibia’s onshore PEL 73 license area in the Kavango Basin. The company decided to speed up the acquisition and processing of a further 1,100km2 in the Damara Fold Belt following successful initial exploration. Recent reports suggest that Shell and TotalEnergies have discovered at least 11 billion barrels of light oil and up to 8.7 trillion cubic feet of gas in Namibia’s Orange basin over the last year and a half. TotalEnergies is expected to announce the results of a flow test on its massive Venus discovery in September, with optimistic expectations for the zone. 

The Government of Namibia has used these recent successes to attract more players to its oil and gas sector, encouraging foreign companies to compete for the country’s oil and gas resources. There is significant potential for the development of the midstream and downstream markets in the southern African country, which could see Namibia become a major producer, refiner, and exporter of oil and gas if it can achieve the necessary investment. 

Recently, Namibia’s energy minister, Tom Alweendo, addressed the country’s role in foreign oil operations. Alweendo stated, “We are making a case that local ownership must start with the state, which holds ownership of our natural resources.” He explained, “The proposed state ownership should take the form where the state owns a minimum equity percentage in all mining companies and petroleum production, for which it does not have to pay.” Following this statement, several oil and gas firms told the media that they could invest elsewhere if the state intended to take equity from them. However, a source later clarified that the minister’s statement applied to blocks and licenses, rather than companies. 

State-owned NAMCOR already has a 10 percent stake in the country’s mines and petroleum licenses as part of exploration agreements with investors. The government hopes to develop the country’s hydrocarbon sector rapidly, while demand for oil and gas remains high, to ensure it is developed effectively. However, it is also focused on ensuring that the state sees a reasonable return from its oil and gas reserves, unwilling to put its resource wealth entirely in the hands of foreign players, as so many African countries have done in the past. Robert Bose, president of Sintana Energy, stated “There is a real desire on the part of the Namibian government at all levels ... to do this as quickly as possible and to harness this opportunity.” He added, “That is being counterbalanced by a very strong desire to ensure that, through the development of local capacity, the local stakeholders, citizens and the nation as a whole benefit maximally.” 

There are high hopes around Namibia’s oil and gas potential, with many expecting a boom in the southern African state within the coming decade. Several major international players have already invested heavily in exploration activities in the region, with many more expected to follow. There is also significant potential for the development of Namibia’s midstream and downstream sectors, which would allow it to become a major oil and gas power in the region. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Iran Oil Exports Surge above 2 Million Bpd

Next Post

Seven-Week Oil Price Rally Ends, But Fundamentals Support Bulls
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100
Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem
Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com