Oil Moves Higher On EIA Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.45 +3.06 +3.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.45 +2.49 +2.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.84 +2.41 +2.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 2.737 +0.081 +3.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.053 +2.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 89.29 +0.91 +1.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.053 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.41 -1.07 -1.14%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.31 -1.47 -1.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 92.21 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 666 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 94.33 +0.70 +0.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.58 +0.66 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 119 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 71.14 +0.71 +1.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 92.54 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.79 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.59 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 85.39 +0.71 +0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 93.99 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 83.19 +0.71 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 93.63 +3.02 +3.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 80.62 +0.71 +0.89%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.27 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.87 +0.71 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 87.00 +0.75 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.75 +0.75 +0.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Promises More Distributions, Buybacks As Oil Prices Soar

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Talks are heating up between…

New BRICS Members Boost Bloc's Global Energy Influence

New BRICS Members Boost Bloc's Global Energy Influence

The BRICS bloc is expanding…

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

The Energy Security and Climate…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Moves Higher On EIA Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Sep 27, 2023, 9:37 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Permian pipe

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 2.2 million barrels for the week to September 22.

This compared with an inventory draw of 2.1 million barrels for the previous week, which in turn followed a build of around 4 million barrels for the week before that.

In fuels, the EIA reported inventory builds.

Gasoline stocks added 1 million barrels in the week to September 22, which compared with a decline of 800,000 barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.1 million barrels daily last week, which compared with 9.7 million barrels daily a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported a modest inventory build of 400,000 barrels for the week to September 22, with production averaging 4.9 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory draw of 2.9 million barrels for the previous week, when production of middle distillates averaged 4.8 million barrels daily.

The EIA report followed the American Petroleum Institute’s estimate, which showed a crude oil inventory draw of some 1.6 million barrels. More importantly, however, the API also estimated that stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, had slipped to below 22 million barrels, which is on the brink of the minimum operating level for the hub.

Meanwhile, earlier today, oil prices inched up on continued concern about supply, despite the API’s estimate of an inventory build rather than the expected draw.

The news about Cushing also had a bullish effect on prices because of draws continue, it would reach a point, from which it would be useless to pump out crude due to compromised quality.

The coming seasonal maintenance for refiners could help build inventories to some extent but on the other hand Russia’s ban on gasoline and diesel exports would lead to higher demand for crude from refiners as soon as maintenance ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rosebank Gets Green Light For North Sea Oil Development
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production

OPEC+ Cuts Offset By Booming U.S. Oil Production
Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com