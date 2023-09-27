Oil Prices Climb As Cushing Oil Stocks Near Historic Lows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.68 +1.29 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.12 +0.69 +0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.670 +0.014 +0.53%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.587 +0.025 +0.97%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 89.29 +0.91 +1.03%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.587 +0.025 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.41 -1.07 -1.14%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.31 -1.47 -1.55%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 92.21 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 666 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 94.33 +0.70 +0.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.18 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 96.58 +0.66 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 119 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 72.09 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 92.54 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 90.79 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 86.59 +0.71 +0.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 85.39 +0.71 +0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 93.99 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 84.89 +0.71 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.91 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.56 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.75 +0.75 +0.94%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.63 -0.10 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

The UK Approves A Controversial $3.8-Billion Oil And Gas Project

Libya's Oil And Gas Rebound At Risk After Historic Storm

Libya's Oil And Gas Rebound At Risk After Historic Storm

Devastated by the unprecedented Storm…

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

The push for a rapid…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb As Cushing Oil Stocks Near Historic Lows

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 27, 2023, 4:28 AM CDT

The amount of crude oil in the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub has fallen to 22 million barrels, which is dangerously close to the minimum operating level, prompting worry about quality and the possibility of the stocks falling below the minimum level.

Oil inventories at Cushing have fallen from a two-year high of 43 million barrels in June to less than 22 million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute, as of last week.

The substantial decline was the result of higher demand from refiners, Reuters reported, and equally higher export demand.

"Cushing inventory levels that are flirting near historical lows are driving WTI prices higher in an already tight market," Vortexa analyst Rohit Rathod told Reuters.

The state of inventories at Cushing could become one more factor in support of higher oil prices, not least because at a level of 22 million barrels, the oil still available at Cushing becomes difficult to pump out. The storage hub has a capacity of 98 million barrels.

"If you let the crude (level) drop too low, the crude can get sludgy and you can't get it out. What does come out - you won't be able to use," Wood Mackenzie sales director Carl Larry told Reuters.

Stocks at Cushing may yet inch up during refinery maintenance season but not everyone agrees that it would be enough to make it usable again: refiners may opt for a shorter maintenance season amid still strong fuel demand.

The decline in refinery inputs during maintenance season is seen at 1.8 million barrels daily, compared with 1.5 million bpd this time last year.

If the inventory level does not rise meaningfully, however, this would have an additional bullish impact on prices, pushing WTI closer to $100 per barrel.

Nine years ago, inventories at Cushing fell below 20 million barrels but that was before the United States became a major oil and fuel exporter, so stocks were replenished quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

High Prices Pushed Iraq’s Oil Export Revenues To $9 Billion In August

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com