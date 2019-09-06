Oil Fails To Gain Traction In Rattled Markets

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.48 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.49 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Mars US 20 hours 57.00 +0.04 +0.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
Urals 2 days 57.05 +2.75 +5.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.72 +2.02 +3.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.496 +0.061 +2.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.64 +1.81 +3.18%
Murban 2 days 60.43 +1.81 +3.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.88 +1.59 +2.93%
Basra Light 2 days 62.11 +0.37 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.36 +1.75 +2.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.98 +1.71 +2.79%
Girassol 2 days 64.23 +1.60 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.58 +1.61 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.99 -1.87 -4.26%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 44.40 +0.04 +0.09%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 50.30 +0.04 +0.08%
Premium Synthetic 7 days 56.70 +0.04 +0.07%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 51.80 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 21 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Peace Sour 21 hours 49.00 +0.09 +0.18%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 51.20 +0.04 +0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.90 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 21 hours 51.05 +0.04 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.53 +0.26 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.07 +2.18 +3.64%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.25 +0.04 +0.08%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.20 +0.04 +0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.43 +0.04 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 7 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 2 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 hour Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 12 hours How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 1 hour Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 3 hours US sanctions: Iran , Venezuela
  • 3 hours The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 22 hours Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 19 hours .
  • 20 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 21 hours Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 6 hours Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 22 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 2 mins Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31

Breaking News:

Big Oil Might Bet $50B On Potentially Non-Viable Projects: Report

Alt Text

Russia Favored For Half-Trillion Dollar Iranian Oil Project

With most U.S. and European…

Alt Text

The Dramatic Rise Of Carbon Credits

The prices of carbon credits…

Alt Text

Is This The Key To Wider Nuclear Adoption?

Nuclear energy has stumbled on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Fails To Gain Traction In Rattled Markets

By Editorial Dept - Sep 06, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
rig

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and International-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the week, but have given up more than half of their weekly gains since early Thursday. The selling pressure is being driven by concerns that simmering tensions between the United States and China will continue to exert pressure on demand, despite the announcement of the resumption of trade talks between the two economic powerhouses.

The price action on Friday suggests that perhaps the bullishness early in the week may have been an overreaction to the news about the resumption of trade talks and a government report showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in inventories. After all, these events were preceded by a weaker than expected ISM US Manufacturing PMI report that showed the sector contracted. The PMI report, hitting its lowest level in three years, led to renewed concerns over a U.S. recession.

This week’s fundamentals and the price action indicate the market has actually found a comfort zone where it’s not too bullish or too bearish. Buying dips and selling rallies seems to have become the norm for more than a month, and this type of price action is likely to continue until there is a trade deal in place, or the odds of a global recession increase.

The news this week was a combination of both bullish and bearish events with neither side strong enough to firmly establish a bona fide trend. This was the biggest influence on the sideways trade.

Bullish: U.S.-China Announce Resumption of Trade Talks

Helping to turn around and underpin WTI and Brent crude oil futures this week was the news that the United States and China will resume trade talks. China’s commerce ministry said Beijing and Washington agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October.

Bearish: US Factory Output Contracts

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity decreased to 49.1, the lowest level since January 2016, amid worries about a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

Bullish: China’s Services Sector Stronger than Forecast

On Wednesday, crude oil prices soared 4% after China reported better-than-expected services data. According to Reuters, “Activity in China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in three months in August as new orders rose, prompting the biggest increase in hiring in over a year.”

Bearish: API Reports Surprise Inventories Build

Crude oil prices were under pressure early in the session on Thursday after the American Petroleum Institute (API) announced a surprise crude oil inventory build of 401,000 barrels for the week-ending August 30, compared to analyst expectations of a 3.50 million barrel draw.

After yesterday’s announcement, the net draw for the year is 18.68 million barrels for the 36-week reporting period so far, using API data.

Bullish: EIA Report Shows Larger than Expected Draw

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday reported that crude and product inventories fell during the week-ending August 30. Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly double analyst expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowest level since October last year.

Bearish: U.S. Job Growth Falls Short of Expectations

On Friday, the U.S. government reported nonfarm payrolls increased by just 130,000 in August. The increase fell short of Wall Street estimates for 150,000, while the unemployment rate stayed as 3.7% as expected. June and July job figures were also revised lower.

Overview

The two-sided price action was in sync with the news this week, making it difficult for the market to gain traction in either direction. It seems as long as U.S. inventories continue to fall then worries about lower demand will be dampened.

Technical Analysis

Weekly October West Texas Intermediate Technical Analysis

WTI

Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the weekly swing chart. However, momentum shifted to the upside. The main trend will change to up on a trade through $60.93. A trade through $50.50 will signal a resumption of the downtrend.

The minor trend is up. It turned up this week when buyers took out $57.40. This move shifted momentum to the upside. However, there was very little follow-through to the upside when this occurred, suggesting the buying was weak.

The short-term range is $44.84 to $65.62. Its retracement zone at $55.23 to $52.78 is support.

The main range is $74.04 to $44.84. Its retracement zone at $59.44 to $62.89 is resistance.

Trading between the two 50% levels at $55.23 and $59.44 will indicate the buying and selling is balanced.

Swing Chart Technical Forecast

Based on this week’s price action, the direction of the October WTI crude oil market this week is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term 50% level at $55.23.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over $55.23 will indicate the presence of buyers. Taking out $57.76 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could trigger an acceleration into $58.86 then $59.44.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under $55.23 will signal the presence of sellers. This could trigger a retest of $52.84, followed by $52.78.

Taking out $52.78 could trigger an acceleration to the downside with $50.50 the next major target.



Previous Post

US Producers Continue To Pump At Record Rates As Rig Count Drops
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

 OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com