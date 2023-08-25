Oil Faces Headwinds Despite Bullish Fundamentals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.89 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.29 +0.93 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.07 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 -0.036 -1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.802 +0.022 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 79.20 +0.56 +0.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.802 +0.022 +0.78%

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.44 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.90 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 633 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.23 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.43 -0.51 -0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 86 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 61.55 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.20 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.45 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 mins 75.80 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 mins 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 4 mins 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 mins 75.95 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 mins 81.30 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 4 mins 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.28 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.68 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.33 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.25 -1.25 -1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 83.59 -1.46 -1.72%

India Claims Not To Be Overly Dependent On Russian Crude Oil

A Glimmer Of Hope For Stability In Libya

A Glimmer Of Hope For Stability In Libya

The unification of the Central…

Permits And Politics Slow Clean Energy Adoption In The U.S.

Permits And Politics Slow Clean Energy Adoption In The U.S.

The green energy transition is…

Bullish Fundamentals Limit The Downside For Oil Prices

Bullish Fundamentals Limit The Downside For Oil Prices

Oil prices are on course…

Oil Faces Headwinds Despite Bullish Fundamentals

By Editorial Dept - Aug 25, 2023, 7:00 AM CDT
oil

October West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures posted a volatile trade on Thursday on top of a bearish weekly performance. The price action reflected a myriad of factors from economic data to geopolitical shifts.

Demand Worries from Economic Data

Concerns about global economic health cast a shadow over oil prices. Weak figures from major economies, including Japan's shrinking factory activity, declining business activity in the Eurozone, and Britain's potential economic contraction, have heightened demand anxieties. Even in the U.S., economic growth seemed to hover near stagnation in August. All eyes are now on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, whose speech at the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday is keenly awaited by investors, given the implications for the broader economy.

U.S. Dollar Strength

As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gears up for his speech at the Jackson Hole symposium, the trading world waits with bated breath. There's rising concern that a hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve could boost the dollar, making oil costlier and subsequently suppressing demand. A robust dollar invariably means higher oil prices for holders of other currencies, affecting demand dynamics. Given the hints of the Federal Reserve adopting a more assertive approach and the prevailing uncertainties about U.S. interest rates, the trajectory of the dollar remains crucial in shaping the oil market landscape.

Supply Dynamics

On…

