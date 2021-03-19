Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 61.42 +1.42 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins SellBuy 64.46 +1.18 +1.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 60.10 -4.75 -7.32%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 1.943 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 62.68 -1.28 -2.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 58.81 -4.22 -6.70%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 17 hours 62.12 -3.00 -4.61%
Graph down Murban 17 hours 62.75 -3.28 -4.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 59.27 -0.80 -1.33%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 64.98 +1.84 +2.91%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 62.50 -1.25 -1.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 62.68 -1.28 -2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 62.68 -1.28 -2.00%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 63.34 -1.08 -1.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.55 -4.48 -8.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 mins 49.01 -4.42 -8.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.06 -4.57 -7.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.46 -4.57 -7.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 mins 57.41 -4.57 -7.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 mins 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 56.81 -4.57 -7.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 62.16 -4.57 -6.85%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 56.31 -4.57 -7.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 68.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.37 +1.42 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -4.50 -8.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.39 -4.60 -6.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 18 hours A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 20 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

Nuclear Overtakes Coal Fired Power Generation In Historic Move

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil…

Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

Oil Rally Halted As European Vaccination Campaign Stalls

A combination of vaccine program…

IEA: Oil Demand Will Not Return To Pre-Crisis Levels Until 2023

IEA: Oil Demand Will Not Return To Pre-Crisis Levels Until 2023

Global oil demand will take…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 19, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Following the massive sell-off on Thursday, oil prices dipped again early on Friday as bearish sentiment continued its hold on the market.

As of 9:47 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude prices were down 0.83 percent at $59.53, and Brent Crude was trading down 1.09 percent at $62.63, as concerns over short-term oil demand prevailed.

On Thursday, oil prices were dipping by 9 percent at one point before Brent settled 7 percent down on the day.

“From a fundamental perspective, there was little behind yesterday’s move.  The market is becoming increasingly nervous around some countries in Europe imposing Covid-19 related restrictions once again, and in doing so raising concerns for the demand outlook,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Friday, noting that the primary reason behind Thursday’s price plunge was the spike in U.S. treasury yields and the rallying U.S. dollar.

The higher dollar has been weighing on the oil market all week as a stronger greenback makes crude oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Some profit-taking is also pushing oil prices down, while market participants are focused on the negative short-term signals than the more bullish expectations for robust oil demand rebound later this year. Related: Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

The spot oil market for physical barrels in the key demand region, Asia, is also showing signs of weakness, as it started to weaken in the middle of this week, with purchases from Chinese buyers subdued, traders tell Bloomberg.

The recent disruptions to EU vaccination programs have also made traders and speculators anxious that setbacks could delay the re-opening of the biggest economies, including travel abroad. Most EU nations that had halted vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine over concerns about blood clots are resuming the shots after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday, again after a new review, that the vaccine is safe.

Yet, lockdowns in Europe are not over. France ordered a lockdown in Paris and 16 other areas for four weeks starting on Friday, placing 21 million people, or around a third of its population, on lockdown again over fears of a third wave of COVID-19 cases.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Fossil Fuels Will Continue To Dominate For Decades To Come

Next Post

Oil Rig Count Jumps As WTI Moves Back Above $60
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com