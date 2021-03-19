Oil Rig Count Jumps As WTI Moves Back Above $60

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins SellBuy 61.42 +1.42 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 64.53 +1.25 +1.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Graph down Mars US 35 mins 60.10 -4.75 -7.32%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 1.943 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 58.81 -4.22 -6.70%
Chart Natural Gas 35 mins 2.535 +0.054 +2.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.12 -1.64 -2.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 66.03 -1.41 -2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.07 -2.57 -4.10%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.14 -4.81 -7.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 63.75 -2.53 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.96 -2.24 -3.38%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.42 -2.34 -3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.76 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.55 -4.48 -8.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.01 -4.42 -8.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 59.06 -4.57 -7.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 60.46 -4.57 -7.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 57.41 -4.57 -7.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.01 -4.57 -7.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 56.81 -4.57 -7.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.16 -4.57 -6.85%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.31 -4.57 -7.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.15 -4.60 -6.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 51.50 +1.25 +2.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 68.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.37 +1.42 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.32 +1.42 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 57.75 +1.25 +2.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -4.50 -8.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.39 -4.60 -6.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 20 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 18 hours A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 10 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime

Breaking News:

Nuclear Overtakes Coal Fired Power Generation In Historic Move

The Oil Price Rally Is Officially Over

The Oil Price Rally Is Officially Over

The recent aggressive oil price…

Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

Following the massive sell-off on…

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

Electric cars are highly overrated…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rig Count Jumps As WTI Moves Back Above $60

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 19, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States increased by 9 this week. The total number of active oil and gas rigs in the U.S. is now at 411—still 361 fewer than this time last year.

The oil rig count increased by 9 this week, and the number of gas rigs stayed the same. The number of miscellaneous rigs also remained unchanged.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending March 12 stayed the same this week at 10.9 million barrels, after a sharp increase the week before as more production was brought back online following the Texas Freeze.

Canada’s overall rig count decreased this week by 24. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 92 active rigs and down 6 year on year. 

The Permian basin saw an increase this week in the number of rigs. The Permian’s total rig count rose by 4, bringing the total active rigs in the Permian to 216, or 189 below this time last year.

Check back here later for an exclusive early peek at the Frac Spread by Primary Vision.

WTI and Brent had a rocky week this week, with both benchmarks trading sharply down as a new wave of concern regarding oil demand crept into the market. Lockdowns in Europe, vaccine safety concerns, and growing oil stocks in the United States all weighed on oil prices, dragging them down nearly 9% on Thursday. Oil prices rallied somewhat on Friday but failed to reach pre-Thursday levels. 

Around noon, WTI was trading at $60.54, while Brent was trading at $63.74 per barrel.

At 1:15 p.m. EDT, WTI was trading up 2.02% on the day at $61.21. Brent was trading up 1.77% on the day, at $64.40.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Extends Losses After Massive Sell-Off

Next Post

The Oil Price Rally Is Officially Over
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com