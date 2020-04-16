Oil Demand Won’t Bounce Back Anytime Soon

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.45 +0.92 +3.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 28.50 +0.68 +2.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 +0.016 +0.95%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
Graph down Urals 1 day 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.23 -1.07 -6.99%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 +0.016 +0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 20.80 +0.91 +4.58%
Graph up Murban 1 day 20.70 +0.18 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 17.11 -0.03 -0.18%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 25.15 +0.16 +0.64%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 17.22 +0.72 +4.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 21.43 +0.12 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 21.70 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 13.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 10.13 +5.66 +126.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 mins 26.38 +5.66 +27.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 mins 25.93 +5.66 +27.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 21.28 +5.66 +36.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 15.53 +5.66 +57.35%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 15.53 +5.66 +57.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 19.78 +5.66 +40.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 24.53 +5.66 +29.99%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 16.03 +5.66 +54.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 -0.25 -2.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.60 -0.24 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 3 hours just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 40 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 2 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 1 hour NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 15 mins JP Morgan dumping Mideast Gulf Country loans at a discount. Writing is on the wall.
  • 9 mins China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 6 hours NREL Six-Junction Solar Cell Sets Two World Records for Efficiency
  • 10 hours U.S. Surgeon General Adams dumps Bill Gates / WHO / CDC ‘Predictive Contagion’ Model
  • 12 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 6 hours Never underestimate or discount the courage of Americans
  • 6 hours Slash Oil Output Or Else! Senate Bill Would Remove US Troops From Saudi Arabia In 30 Days
  • 11 hours The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement

Breaking News:

Rystad Lowers Production Outlook For Shale By 2.15 Million Bpd

Alt Text

U.S. Refineries In Jeopardy As Gasoline Consumption Plunges

With driving season about to…

Alt Text

Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Historic Global Oil Deal

Baker Hughes reported on Thursday…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash Towards $20 Despite Historic Cuts

Oil prices fell back towards…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Demand Won’t Bounce Back Anytime Soon

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 16, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanks

Oil demand is expected to be down by nearly 30 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April and down by almost 10 mb/d for the entire year, according to the latest estimates. But some forecasts still optimistically assume that demand bounces back in the second half of the year, a scenario that may not come to pass.

Since February, investment banks repeatedly revised down their numbers with each passing week. It took until April for the consensus to arrive at a temporary demand hit of 25 to 30 mb/d. However, many forecasts still assume the global economy rebounds after the second quarter in a “V-shaped” recovery.

For example, the IEA’s latest Oil Market Report, released on Wednesday, painted a dire portrait of global demand, but it nevertheless assumes that there is a resurgence in demand close to normal levels by the end of the year.

But there are multiple reasons why the global economy may not return to anything close to “normal” even by the end of 2020.

One of the principle reasons should be an obvious one – the global pandemic is far from over. The rate of infections in Europe and in some parts of the U.S. has flattened, sparking calls to lift stay-at-home orders. But glimmers of hope may be misleading. “The problem is that most countries have an overall infection penetration below 5%. The moment the restrictions are relaxed the daily infection rates will spike back up again,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a report.

“Thus, rather than moving from ‘deep-freeze lock-down’ in Q2 and then directly to ‘all-back-to-work’ in Q3 we are more likely going to move to ‘semi-lock-down’ as well as repeated start-stop, start-stop moves going forward as governments try to ease restrictions but then must pull back again as infection rates revives again,” Schieldrop warned.

Premium: There Is Still Hope For Oil Prices

SEB agreed with the broader consensus that the low point for oil demand will be April and May. But the bank said that demand won’t simply bounce back after that. “Covid-19 is basically still ahead of us. The road to oil demand normality may thus be much more muted than V-shaped,” Schieldrop concluded.

Current WTI and Brent futures assume $40 per barrel in 2021, based largely on the hopes of a V-shaped bounce back. Schieldrop said that there is a “high risk” that the optimism surrounding a V-shaped recovery will be dashed in the next two months, which could reset price expectations for the next year or two.

The second reason why demand may not bounce back (and obviously related to the first) is that the global economy is in trouble. Just days ago President Trump said the economy would “boom” once the lockdown measures are lifted.  

But a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research says that U.S. GDP could contract by 11 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, year-on-year.

The International Monetary Fund warned that the world is facing the worst downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s. “The magnitude and speed of collapse in activity that has followed is unlike anything experienced in our lifetimes,” Gita Gopinath, IMF chief economist, said this week.

An estimated 22 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the last few weeks in the U.S., and many of those jobs may not come back later this year.

Ultimately, economic activity may not rebound until a vaccine is readily available, or at least a robust system of testing that allows for a reopening of sections of the economy. As the New York Times notes, there is data showing a hit to regional economies in the U.S. that in some cases preceded lockdown orders, evidence that people stayed home and held back spending on their own, fearing the virus.

That means that simply lifting stay-at-home measures does not return the economy to “normal.” A lot of people will likely continue to stay home until they feel safe.

That is a message that CEOs of major businesses themselves made to President Trump on a conference call on Wednesday.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

EV Sales Could Crash By 43% This Year
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com