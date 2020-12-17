Oil At 9-Month High While Bitcoin Soars Past $23,000

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 48.36 +0.54 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 51.50 +0.42 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.636 -0.041 -1.53%
Graph up Mars US 19 mins 49.16 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 30 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.47 +0.33 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.636 -0.041 -1.53%
Graph up Marine 2 days 50.98 +0.91 +1.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 51.43 +0.98 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.14 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.50 +0.22 +0.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.64 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.02 -0.09 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 25 days 33.12 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 33.82 -1.30 -3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 46.82 +0.20 +0.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 48.22 +0.20 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.12 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.92 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 43.72 +0.20 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 40.57 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 38.75 +0.50 +1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.25 +0.85 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 42.31 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 46.26 +0.54 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 45.00 +0.50 +1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.61 +0.20 +0.38%
Premium Content

Oil At 9-Month High While Bitcoin Soars Past $23,000

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 17, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Oil prices continued to rise on Thursday morning, reaching a nine-month high on a U.S. crude inventory draw and a weak dollar, while the price of bitcoin jumped to a record high of above $23,000, just a day after hitting the $20,000 mark.

The price of the most popular cryptocurrency surged to over $23,000 on Thursday morning, tripling so far this year.

“These are extraordinary gains in such a short period of time and bitcoin has a history of doing well amidst the hype. Can USD30,000 be on the cards by Christmas? Why not,” Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst - UK & EMEA at OANDA, wrote in a market commentary on Thursday.

Bitcoin’s Thursday rally above $23,000 was also fueled by “a new ‘whale’, Ruffer Investment, announcing a $744 million investment in bitcoin and after Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd claimed that bitcoin should be worth $400,000, based on its scarcity and relative value to gold as a percentage of GDP,” John Hardy, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank, said.

Oil prices, for their part, were boosted early on Thursday by Wednesday’s EIA report showing a crude oil inventory decline of 3.1 million barrels for the week to December 11. The report came out a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated inventory builds across crude and fuels, pressuring prices just as they had started to improve again.

As of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday, the WTI Crude price was up 0.69 percent at $48.17, and Brent Crude was trading up 0.67 percent at $51.36. A weak dollar and hopes of a U.S. stimulus package supported the prices, as did a more optimistic assessment of the economy from the Fed.  

“We can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on a news conference on Wednesday.

“We’re thinking that this could be another long expansion,” Powell added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

