Oil Reverses After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.63 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.74 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.667 -0.015 -0.56%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 48.67 +0.58 +1.21%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 49.65 +0.07 +0.14%
Graph up Urals 28 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.02 +0.43 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.02 +0.43 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.84 +0.34 +0.75%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.667 -0.015 -0.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 50.07 -0.49 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 50.45 -0.64 -1.25%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 48.11 +1.13 +2.41%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 52.28 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 50.61 +1.25 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 50.45 +1.00 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 52.11 +1.27 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 49.65 +0.07 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 days 33.19 +0.26 +0.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.49 +0.42 +1.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 45.99 +0.42 +0.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 47.39 +0.42 +0.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 41.29 +0.42 +1.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 39.99 +0.42 +1.06%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 39.99 +0.42 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 41.34 +0.42 +1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 42.89 +0.42 +0.99%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 40.04 +0.42 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.02 +0.43 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 38.00 +0.75 +2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 50.01 -0.32 -0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 41.57 +0.63 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 45.52 +0.63 +1.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 45.52 +0.63 +1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 +0.50 +1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.78 +0.42 +0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Semi
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 8 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 7 mins Remarks of Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen on Malign Foreign Influence in U.S. Elections Presented at Center for Strategic and International Studies Washington, DC ~ Wednesday, August 26, 2020
  • 23 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 56 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 23 hours Natural Gas Precaution

Breaking News:

Oil Reverses After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil prices tanked on Wednesday…

Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

Goldman Turns Bullish On Oil: Sees $65 Brent In 2021

Structural underinvestment in oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Reverses After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 15, 2020, 3:45 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a build in crude oil inventories of 1.973 million barrels for the week ending December 11.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 1.937 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a build in oil inventories of 1.141-million barrels, after analysts had predicted a draw instead, of 1.514 million barrels.

Both Brent and WTI were up on Tuesday afternoon before the data release, despite OPEC's MOMR on Monday that showed the group's oil production had risen for November while adjusting downward its forecast for oil demand. Oil prices also remain high despite signs that more—and stricter—lockdowns are likely.  

Vaccine optimism and the first vaccine doses given this week is what appears to remain the prime ruler of today's oil market. 

In the run-up to Tuesday's data release, at 3:28 p.m. EDT, WTI had fallen by $0.57 (+1.21%) to $47.56, up nearly $2 per barrel on the week. The Brent crude benchmark had risen on the day $0.42 at that time (+0.84%) to $50.71—also up nearly $2 per barrel on the week.

U.S. oil production was steady at 11.1 million bpd for the week ending December 4, according to the Energy Information Administration—2.0 million bpd lower than the all-time high of 13.1 million bpd reached in March.

The API reported a small build in gasoline inventories of 828,000 barrels of gasoline for the week ending December 11—compared to the previous week's 6.442-million-barrel build. Analysts had expected a 1.614-million-barrel build for the week.

Distillate inventories were up by 4.762 million barrels for the week, compared to last week's 2.316-million-barrel increase, while Cushing inventories fell tis week by 165,000 barrels.

At 4:40 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $47.52, while Brent crude was trading at $50.68.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Starts Construction Of World’s Largest Renewable Energy Park

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

 Alt text

How Fast Will The Electric Industry Exit Coal?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com