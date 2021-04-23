OPEC Urges Its Members To Lobby Against NOPEC Bill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.14 +0.71 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.07 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.727 -0.022 -0.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.872 +0.011 +0.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.995 +0.020 +1.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 61.68 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.995 +0.020 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.39 -1.22 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.93 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.31 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.65 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.24 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.05 -0.51 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.80 -0.46 -0.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.78 -1.07 -2.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 61.83 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 56.53 -0.27 -0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 57.03 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 31 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day Fukushima
  • 38 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Houthis Claim Drone Attack On Saudi Aramco Oil Facility

Jet Fuel Demand Is A Headache For Oil Markets

Jet Fuel Demand Is A Headache For Oil Markets

As the commercial aviation industry…

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?

There has been plenty of…

Will Big Oil’s Huge Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Will Big Oil’s Huge Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

The world’s largest international oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Urges Its Members To Lobby Against NOPEC Bill

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 23, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo is urging OPEC members to lobby with the United States that a NOPEC bill against the organization would harm American interests, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting a letter Barkindo had written to the oil producers.

The United States has tried several times in the past to pass antitrust laws targeting OPEC’s market-fixing policies.  

This week, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee passed the NOPEC bill, officially referred to as the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) Act of 2021.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said before the vote at the committee that the NOPEC Act would be “expressly authorizing the Justice Department to pursue antitrust enforcement actions against OPEC members, should it choose to do so, and by ensuring that American courts have jurisdiction to hear such cases.” 

OPEC is now encouraging its producers to reinforce diplomacy with the U.S. and stress that if the bill becomes law, it would hurt both U.S. interests and U.S. oil producers.

“It is essential that member countries reinforce diplomatic bilateral contacts with government officials in the U.S. ... and explain the disadvantages for the U.S. should the NOPEC bill become law,” Barkindo wrote in the letter Reuters had seen.

According to Barkindo, the disadvantages of a NOPEC bill for the United States could be “weakening the immunity principle at a global level, putting at risk U.S. interests overseas, and the protection for their personnel and assets.” In addition, a NOPEC law would raise the risk of more volatile oil prices, which directly hit U.S. oil producers, Barkindo’s letter says.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce does not support a NOPEC Act, its Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley said in a letter to the Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler last week.

Although NOPEC “is intended to be limited to restraint of trade in oil, natural gas or petroleum products, the Committee should be wary of the precedent it could create. Once sovereign immunity has been eliminated for one action of a state or its agents, it can be eliminated for all state actions and the actions of agents of the state. Under reciprocal legal regimes the United States and its agents throughout the world could be tried before foreign courts – perhaps including the military – for any activity that the foreign state wishes to make an offense,” Bradley said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

California Governor Newsom To Ban Fracking

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Production Poised To Soar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC
Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices
Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com