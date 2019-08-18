OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.21 +0.40 +0.73%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.07 +0.43 +0.73%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.184 -0.023 -1.04%
Mars US 2 days 57.62 +0.35 +0.61%
Opec Basket 4 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
Urals 3 days 55.70 -0.45 -0.80%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.13 -0.40 -0.82%
Natural Gas 17 mins 2.184 -0.023 -1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 58.10 -0.18 -0.31%
Murban 3 days 59.98 +0.13 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 52.21 +0.39 +0.75%
Basra Light 3 days 61.07 +0.42 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 3 days 58.25 +0.68 +1.18%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.13 +0.08 +0.14%
Girassol 3 days 60.72 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 4 days 58.87 -0.60 -1.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 38.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 42.72 -1.31 -2.98%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 51.97 -0.76 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 54.87 -0.76 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.62 -0.71 -1.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.97 -0.96 -1.92%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 49.97 -1.26 -2.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.37 -0.76 -1.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.47 -1.76 -3.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 58.81 -0.65 -1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 3 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.88 -1.94 -3.09%
West Texas Sour 3 days 48.82 +0.40 +0.83%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.77 +0.40 +0.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.75 +2.00 +4.68%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.35 -0.76 -1.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 7 minutes Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 11 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 15 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 7 hours Domino Effect: Rashida Tlaib Rejects Israel's Offer For 'Humanitarian' Visit To West Bank
  • 5 mins Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 12 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 15 hours Continental Resource's Hamm wants shale to cut production. . . He can't compete with peers.
  • 4 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 1 day US Petroleum Demand Strongest Since 2007
  • 7 mins Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 2 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Movie Script: Epstein Guards Suspected Of Falsifying Logs
  • 10 hours Why Oil is Falling (including conspiracy theories and other fun stuff)
  • 10 hours Significant: Boeing Delays Delivery Of Ultra-Long-Range Version Of 777X
  • 16 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission

Breaking News:

CNPC Backs Out Of Oil Purchases With Venezuela On Sanctions Scare

Alt Text

Shale’s Dark Side: Methane Emissions Are Soaring

The U.S. shale industry is…

Alt Text

Oil Steady Amid Tiny Rig Count Increase

The rig count saw a…

Alt Text

Trump, OPEC Jawbone Oil In Opposite Directions

The Saudis and President Trump…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 18, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Bear

OPEC sees a “somewhat bearish” outlook for the rest of 2019, even as supplies remain tight in the short run.

In its latest report, OPEC only slightly downgraded its forecast for global oil demand, lowering it to 1.10 million barrels per day (mb/d) for 2019, down only a minor 0.04 mb/d from a month earlier. That estimate could end up being too optimistic, and OPEC itself said the forecast is “subject to downside risks stemming from uncertainties with regard to global economic development.”

Notably, OPEC said that global supply could grow by 1.97 mb/d this year, significantly outpacing demand growth. Still, that figure is down by 72,000 bpd from a previous estimate, due to lower-than-expected production growth in the U.S., Brazil, Thailand and Norway.

In another worrying sign of a brewing supply surplus, OPEC said that oil inventories in OECD countries rose by 31.8 million barrels in June from a month earlier, rising to 67 million barrels above the five-year average. In other words, just as OPEC+ was meeting to extend the production cuts for another 9 months, inventories were rising, an indication of an oversupplied market.

On a slightly positive note (for OPEC), the group revised up demand for its crude by 0.1 mb/d for both 2019 and for 2020. Still, it said that demand for its oil, often referred to as the “call on OPEC,” would drop to 29.4 mb/d in 2020, down from 30.7 mb/d this year.

Based on those numbers, OPEC+ is staring down a serious supply glut next year absent further action. The group can either stick with current production levels and risk another market downturn, or it can swallow further production cuts. Related: Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

What happens next is largely outside of OPEC’s hands. Recent price movements are almost entirely the result of shifting sentiments regarding the global economy. “The yo-yoing on the oil market continues and the oil price remains highly prone to fluctuations. After sliding massively on Wednesday, Brent was hit hard once again [Thursday], shedding over 3% in a matter of hours,” Commerzbank said in a note on Friday. “The oil price currently remains at the mercy of expectations for the global economy, and is thus caught between economic concerns and hopes that the trade dispute might end soon.”

U.S. retail sales eased some concerns on Friday, but the global backdrop remains worrying, and a steady release of data from around the world continues to point in a negative direction. Just in the last week, there was the inverted yield curve for U.S. treasuries, a stock market and currency meltdown in Argentina, volatile oil prices, and widespread fears of a global economic recession. Related: Can Renewable Natural Gas Actually Compete With Diesel?

Even the U.S. is not immune, despite mostly healthy data up until recently. For instance, Wall Street analysts have slashed their outlooks for corporate earnings for the third quarter in recent weeks. “Everyone in April and through the beginning of May thought that the economy was going to get better in the back half of the year, trade war was going to sort of settle, certainly not escalate,” Eastman Chemical Chief Executive Mark Costa said on an earnings call last month, as the WSJ reported. “And now we’re just in a very different world where I don’t think that’s true…There’s not a lot of signs of economic recovery coming in the second half.”                                                                           

Ultimately, the U.S. will struggle to outrun a global slowdown. The World Trade Organization (WTO)  painted a bleak picture for the third quarter, saying that trade volumes are “likely to remain weak.” The global auto sector has been hit hard this year, with a sharp contraction in China, India and Germany. The U.S. auto industry is starting to show some signs of strain as well.

The problem for oil prices is that the outlook for 2020 is already pretty bearish, with supply growth outpacing demand. That’s the base case right now. But the odds of economic recession continue to grow, which threatens to make the supply overhang that much worse.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Junior Miners Will Be The Biggest Winners In The Coming Gold Boom
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

China Prepares Its “Nuclear Option” In Trade War

 Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher

 Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

 U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com