Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.00 +0.12 +0.21%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.18 -0.65 -1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.213 +0.011 +0.50%
Mars US 35 mins 59.68 -0.89 -1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 19 hours 61.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.213 +0.011 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 63.28 +1.15 +1.85%
Murban 19 hours 65.16 +1.10 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 55.65 +1.33 +2.45%
Basra Light 19 hours 65.47 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.19 +1.26 +2.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Bonny Light 19 hours 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Girassol 19 hours 65.82 +1.19 +1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 44.77 +0.05 +0.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 hours 54.27 +0.55 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 57.27 +0.55 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 52.27 -0.15 -0.29%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.77 +0.55 +1.07%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.77 +0.55 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 52.77 +0.55 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 57.67 +0.55 +0.96%
Central Alberta 2 hours 53.27 +0.55 +1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 19 hours 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.35 +0.60 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 49.83 -0.89 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 21 mins Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 28 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 1 hour About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 6 hours Boris Johnson as UK leader- Gap With EU Is Going up
  • 14 hours Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 1 min Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 1 hour Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 24 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 1 day Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 7 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 1 day EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 1 day Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant

Breaking News:

Greens Leader Vows To ‘Eat His Hat’ If Ireland Doesn’t Halt Oil, Gas Exploration

Alt Text

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions of barrels of not-yet-cleared…

Alt Text

Mexico’s Very Risky Energy Bet

A new set of regulations…

Alt Text

The Only OPEC Member That Could Challenge Saudi Oil Dominance

Iraq, OPEC’s second biggest producer,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil barrels

Peak oil demand might be delayed as the U.S. and China scale back support for fuel efficiency and electric vehicles.

Once thought of as far off into the future, forecasts of peak oil demand have steadily crept closer to the present over the last few years, although depending on who you ask, estimates run the gamut. The International Energy Agency has staked out a more conservative position, saying that demand still has another 20 years of (slower) growth ahead. Others have said that peak demand could happen before 2025.

The debate largely hinges around the degree and pace at which electric vehicles and efficiency overtake the transportation sector. EVs are growing quickly, though from a small base. Moreover, automakers are set to roll out a few hundred additional EV models in the next few years, which could really kick adoption into overdrive.

However, oil demand may prove more durable than some think, particularly if the U.S. and China trim support for EVs and stricter fuel economy standards, as they are in the process of doing.

According to Rapidan Energy, changes to policies in these two key countries, plus others, “may prompt reexamination of oil demand forecasts from IEA and EIA.” The consultancy is drawing upon its database that tracks 71 policies across 37 countries, which collectively account for 62.4 million barrels per day of oil demand.

In the U.S., the Trump administration is in the process of watering-down national fuel economy standards for cars and light-duty trucks. The proposal would freeze corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards at 39 miles per gallon by 2020, rather than letting them rise to 55 mpg as the Obama-era rules require. California has vowed to use its unique authority to maintain tighter fuel economy standards, but the Trump administration is also seeking to strip the state of its ability to set independent rules. Related: Hedge Funds Unexpectedly Set The Stage For An Oil Rally

Meanwhile, in China, subsidies for longer-range EVs will be slashed by 50 percent later this year while also easing restrictions on purchases of vehicles using the internal combustion engine, “a combination that is likely to slow or reverse the country’s rapid electric vehicle sales growth,” Rapidan Energy said in its new report. “China has invested over $60 billion in electric vehicle subsidies since 2009, but the country is phasing down subsidies because of cost and widespread fraud.”

China has also aggressively deployed electric buses, which may garner less attention but are very effective at displacing oil. A single e-bus removes as much oil from the transportation sector as 33-light duty vehicles, according to Rapidan. In fact, China’s e-buses are erasing more oil demand than the world’s electric car fleet. By 2021, China hopes to replace all of its buses in urban areas with electric versions. However, Rapidan says that by the end of next year, subsidies for e-buses will be phased out, which could slow deployment.

“Because of the changes occurring in the U.S. and Chinese vehicle markets, Rapidan Energy Group sees the following 6-12 months as a period during which projections of peak oil demand may be adjusted by the major forecasting agencies,” Rapidan concluded in its analysis.

Still, it’s not all bad news for EVs. For one, the Trump administration’s efforts at gutting fuel-economy standards will surely face litigation. In June, 17 automakers pleaded with the federal government to reach a compromise on the standards with California, rather than seeking to roll back the state’s authority. The automakers fear years of legal hassling as well as different sets of fuel economy rules. The car companies warned that the Trump administration’s strategy could lead to “an extended period of litigation and instability.” A change of administration could lead to a return to the Obama-era standards, although that too could take time and legal fighting.

In China, EVs have been climbing steadily this year even amidst a contracting market overall. In June, nearly 147,000 plug-in electric vehicles were sold in China, up 72 percent from a year earlier. At the same time, total car sales in China fell 8 percent. Rising EV sales in shrinking market accentuates the market share gains for EVs.

But, as Rapidan notes, the EV industry will face a difficult test with subsidies being pared back.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Mexico’s Very Risky Energy Bet

Next Post

Trump To Decide The Fate Of Venezuela's Oil Sector
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com