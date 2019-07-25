Can Renewable Natural Gas Actually Compete With Diesel?

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 45 mins 56.02 +0.14 +0.25%
Brent Crude 18 mins 63.26 +0.18 +0.29%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.227 +0.025 +1.14%
Mars US 31 mins 59.82 +0.14 +0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
Urals 17 hours 62.70 +1.50 +2.45%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.23 -0.40%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.227 +0.025 +1.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.28 +1.15 +1.85%
Murban 2 days 65.16 +1.10 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.65 +1.33 +2.45%
Basra Light 2 days 65.47 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.19 +1.26 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Girassol 2 days 65.82 +1.19 +1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.81 +0.16 +0.40%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 44.38 -0.39 -0.87%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 53.38 -0.89 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 56.38 -0.89 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.38 +0.11 +0.21%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.88 -0.89 -1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.78 -0.89 -1.54%
Central Alberta 1 day 52.38 -0.89 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +0.25 +0.54%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.20 +0.85 +1.32%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.97 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.92 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 -0.75 -1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.76 -0.89 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 2 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 2 hours Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 2 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 7 hours Pakistan PM Khan Returns Home Exulting After Washington Visit
  • 6 hours Puerto Rico: The Crisis As A Constant
  • 16 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 24 hours Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 1 day Boris Johnson as UK leader- Gap With EU Is Going up
  • 9 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 10 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 1 day The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 23 hours About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 18 hours Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

Petrobras To Refuel Stranded Iranian Ships Per Court Order

Alt Text

Oil Capped By Shaky Demand Outlook

Oil held up in Friday…

Alt Text

Morgan Stanley: Why Tanker Wars Aren’t Causing An Oil Price Spike

The string of incidents in…

Alt Text

Cracks In Gasoline Demand Weigh On Oil Markets

Slowing economic growth has taken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Renewable Natural Gas Actually Compete With Diesel?

By Jon LeSage - Jul 25, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
gas storage

For truck fleets looking to cut fuel expenses and reliance on diesel — and to meet increasingly stringent emissions standards — renewable natural gas is becoming a hot commodity. There’s also the perk that comes from California’s low carbon fuel standard and the federal Renewable Fuel Standard incentivizing the alternative fuel.

Clean Energy Fuels, a company started years ago by oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, is growing its presence in the space through its Redeem brand RNG and nationwide natural gas fueling station network — with New York City becoming the latest market to join up. The company is tapping into its existing network on compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas fueling stations to deliver Redeem.

The company now has 530 fueling stations that are able to distribute RNG, where it delivered 110 million gallons of the fuel in 2018 and claims to have 53 percent of the RNG market in the U.S. This month, the company hosted the opening of its newest natural gas fueling station in Hunts Point, which is the first station in New York City to exclusively offer renewable natural gas (RNG) for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle fleets.

Other companies such as refuse giant Waste Management are running their own RNG production plants to get in on an economically viable tactic for converting landfill waste to clean fuel. As of last year, Waste Management had 110 CNG stations that can deliver 60 million diesel equivalent gallons of natural gas each year. The company has set targets to bring rising volumes of RNG to its fueling network. Its key strategy is turning refuse waste from its vast landfills into RNG. Related: Is This The Next Big Oil Disruption In The Middle East?

At Waste Management’s Outer Loop Recycling and Disposal Facility in Lexington, Ky, waste can be converted to RNG up to 5,000 standard cubic feet per minute (SCFM) of incoming landfill gas. This equates to about 2,500 mmbtu (one million British Thermal Units) per day of RNG, or 18,000 diesel gallon equivalents (DGE) per day. That makes for enough fuel to power about 800 of the company’s compressed natural gas (CNG) refuse collection trucks.

The company’s fleet of 6,700 natural gas trucks makes for 30 percent of Waste Management’s overall refuse collection fleet. The company has committed to converting its fleet from diesel to natural gas with 80 percent of new truck purchases powered by natural gas.

RNG, also known as biomethane, is produced from organic materials — such as waste from landfills and livestock — through anaerobic digestion. The fuel qualifies as an advanced biofuel under the federal government’s Renewable Fuel Standard. California’s low carbon fuel standard, which has been adopted by a few other states and Canada, has been a key driver for Clean Energy Fuels and other suppliers to tap into the burgeoning RNG market.

These incentives have offset some of the steep costs of producing RNG and delivering it to fueling stations.

“In the beginning [2008], we were delivering into a long-term fixed price market under the California Renewable Portfolio Standard to utilities. From there, we saw opportunity to deliver gas to the vehicle fuel market,” said Sahar Kamali, director of business development for Clean Energy Renewables, the company’s RNG subsidiary. Related: Heavy Oil Supply Crunch Cushions Canada From IMO 2020

“Now, we have 50 customers around the country contracted to receive our Redeem brand of renewable RNG, with waste companies being one of our largest markets. But we sell to transit agencies, municipalities and national trucking companies,” Kamali said.

Last year, the company saw its Redeem gas volume grow by 40 percent at its fueling stations. Other companies are starting to tap into the benefits provided by California’s LCFS. L’Oreal, the world’s largest cosmetic company, plans to achieve carbon neutrality this year for its 21 U.S. manufacturing facilities through RNG. Swiss conglomerate Cargill is investing in RNG to hit company targets.

Other countries are taking the fuel seriously with CNG and LNG stations and fueling infrastructures growing — and where RNG can be offered to fleet trucks through these existing stations. One of these markets, India, is seeing 50 percent growth in CNG demand.

India’s government is driving demand through policies and incentives emphasizing cleaner air, expansion of fueling stations, lower gas prices, and multiple natural gas vehicle vehicle launches by automakers. On the fueling side, India oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan prompted state-run oil companies to provide space for CNG dispensers at their gasoline pumps. That boosted the number of CNG stations by 71% in 4 years to 1,730. 

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Expect Chinese Refinery Run Rates To Fall Soon

Next Post

Could A Battery Metal Shortage Derail The EV Boom?
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com