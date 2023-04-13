Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 8 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

OPEC Raises Forecast For China's Oil Demand Growth Again

China's Crude Oil Imports Soar To Highest Level In Nearly 3 Years

China’s Crude Oil Imports Soar To Highest Level In Nearly 3 Years

Chinese oil imports surged by…

Canada's Biggest Bank Becomes The World's Top Financier Of Fossil Fuels

Canada’s Biggest Bank Becomes The World’s Top Financier Of Fossil Fuels

The Royal Bank of Canada…

5 Trends Driving The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023

5 Trends Driving The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023

From tighter oil supply to…

OPEC: The Oil Market Is Less Tight Than A Year Ago

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 13, 2023, 8:40 AM CDT
  • OPEC’s much-anticipated monthly report suggested that the oil market is less tight than it was this time last year.
  • The group emphasized that OECD commercial inventories had been building, which could have been a factor in the OPEC+ decision to cut production.
  • OPEC acknowledged that U.S. driving season is set to boost demand for transportation fuels but monetary tightening measures may offset that somewhat.
Commercial oil stockpiles have been rising in recent months in the developed economies in the OECD, pointing to a less tight market than at this time last year, OPEC said in its monthly report on Thursday, less than two weeks after major OPEC+ producers announced additional production cuts until the end of 2023.  

“On inventories, OECD commercial inventories have been building in recent months, and product balances are less tight than seen at the same time a year ago,” OPEC said in its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) today.  

The building of inventories could be one plausible backdated reason for the decision of some of the biggest OPEC+ producers to remove another 1.16 million bpd from the market between May and December 2023.

The biggest OPEC producers in the Middle East and several other members of the OPEC+ pact announced early this month a total of 1.16 million bpd of fresh production cuts, which add to Russia’s 500,000 bpd cut, which was extended until the end of the year.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader and top global crude exporter, will cut 500,000 bpd and said that the move was “a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.”

In its report today, OPEC said, referring to the less tight product balances, that “Given these uncertainties surrounding current oil market dynamics, several countries in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) have announced additional voluntary adjustments as of May 2023 and until the end of the year, and this was in support of the ongoing relentless and determined DoC effort to support the stability of the oil market.” 

While increased mobility during the U.S. driving season is set to boost demand for transportation fuels, “any weakening in the economy on the back of ongoing monetary tightening measures by the US Fed may offset some of this seasonal dynamic,” OPEC said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

