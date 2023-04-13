Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.59 -0.67 -0.80%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.56 -0.77 -0.88%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.45 -0.79 -0.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.023 -0.070 -3.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.833 -0.039 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 82.01 +1.58 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.833 -0.039 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.73 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.88 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 +1.74 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.45 +2.40 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.93 +1.90 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 67.90 +1.57 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 62.01 +1.73 +2.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.41 +1.73 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.66 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 80.81 +1.73 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 87.76 +1.73 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 77.11 +1.73 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 11 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 9 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Ukraine Wants To Turn Black Sea Into "Sea Of NATO"

Inflation Reduction Act Leads To Record Spending On New U.S. Factories

Inflation Reduction Act Leads To Record Spending On New U.S. Factories

The Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction…

China Prepares For Another Summer Of Power Shortages

China Prepares For Another Summer Of Power Shortages

As electricity demand increases in…

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is investing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

By ZeroHedge - Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The U.S. is lagging behind much of the developed world in electric vehicle (EV) adoption.
  • Only 2 in 10 Americans are very likely to buy an EV, even with the additional subsidies offered by the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • Cost, charger availability, and price remain key issues hindering the widespread adoption of EVs in the US.
Join Our Community

Here's a peculiar sentiment check that we're sure will have liberal voting soccer moms across the nation stunned: it looks as though the country simply isn't rushing out to buy electric vehicles.

At least that was the takeaway from a new Financial Times piece out this week which notes that the U.S. "still lags much of the developed world" in EV adoption.

No wonder those hurricanes coming up the Gulf Coast keep getting bigger! Quick, everybody to the Tesla dealership!

But seriously, the lack of demand is going to also be sure to stun the government, who has been offering tax breaks of up to $7,500 to try and incentivize people to go electric. Though the Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes EVs, imagine how surprised Democratic leaders will be to find out that they aren't the free market and can't plan a state run economy in its entirety.

Instead, FT reveals that "just two in every 10 Americans are “very likely” to buy an EV as their next car", even with the additional IRA subsidies. The number shifts to 1 in 10 Americans among Republicans.

Cost and charger availability are being cited as the two main reasons people aren't buying EVs. Behind them, price still remains a key factor. 

And when it came to those who wanted to buy an EV, the IRA subsidy was only cited by 6 in 10 people even cited it as a reason, with only 3 in 10 calling it a "major reason" to buy an EV.

As FT concluded, "economics still trumps ideology". 

But don't worry, the Biden administration won't take this as a lesson on why government control of the economy doesn't work - rather, we're certain they'll see it as a prompt to shell out more taxpayer purchasing power as "incentives" to fundamentally alter the course of the notoriously low-margin, capital intensive, auto business - and then blame Donald Trump when their plans don't work out.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC: The Oil Market Is Less Tight Than A Year Ago
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com