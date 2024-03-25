OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.99 +1.36 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.74 +1.31 +1.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 +0.72 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 -0.014 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.760 +0.020 +0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 143 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.760 +0.020 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.76 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 3 days 85.24 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.37 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 846 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 85.99 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 299 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.98 -0.44 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.78 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.03 -0.44 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.63 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.88 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.63 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.28 -0.44 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Brent Crude Tops $87 as Geopolitics Threatens Tight Supply

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

Chinese investment in Bosnia's wind…

EU Proposes Using Profits from Seized Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

EU Proposes Using Profits from Seized Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine

The European Union is considering…

Azerbaijan Charts New Energy Course Amid Caspian Uncertainty

Azerbaijan Charts New Energy Course Amid Caspian Uncertainty

Azerbaijan seeks to capitalize on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 25, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC+ group: no need for change in next JMCC meeting.
  • OPEC+ members have collectively decided to voluntarily cut 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the group’s production this quarter.
  • The production estimates for February have shown that some of OPEC+ members – especially Iraq and Kazakhstan – continued to overproduce above their respective quotas.
OPEC

OPEC and the broader OPEC+ group do not see any need to propose a change to the current oil production policy when the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meets next week, according to delegates, commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo reported on Monday.

OPEC+ members have collectively decided to voluntarily cut 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from the group’s production this quarter, although much of that was production cuts that were already in effect, including Saudi Arabia’s 1 million bpd voluntary cut.    

In early March, the members of the OPEC+ alliance that had pledged the Q1 cuts announced they would roll over the supply reductions until the end of the second quarter.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Russia are now cutting their respective crude oil production and exports in the first half of 2024 with extra voluntary reductions, on top of the voluntary cuts OPEC+ previously announced in April 2023 and later extended until the end of 2024. 

When the OPEC+ members announced on March 3 their intentions to extend the cuts into the second quarter, Russia changed its production/export cut plan and said that in the second quarter it would reduce supply by 471,000 bpd in the form of cuts to oil production and exports. In April, Russia will reduce production by 350,000 bpd and exports by 121,000 bpd. In May, the 471,000 bpd reduction would be in the form of a 400,000-bpd cut to production and 71,000 bpd cut to exports, and in June the Russian supply cut would be 471,000 bpd entirely from production reductions.

The production estimates for February have shown that some of OPEC+ members – especially Iraq and Kazakhstan – continued to overproduce above their respective quotas.

In the middle of February, both Iraq and Kazakhstan pledged to comply with the cuts they had announced.

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, is committed to its voluntary cut in the OPEC+ agreement and will produce no more than 4 million bpd of crude oil, Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said in February.

Non-OPEC oil producer Kazakhstan, for its part, vowed to compensate over the coming months for a lack of compliance with the cuts in January.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts
EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com