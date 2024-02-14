Kazakhstan Vows to Comply With OPEC+ Cuts Despite January Overproduction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.07 -0.80 -1.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.92 -0.85 -1.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.58 -0.69 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.622 -0.067 -3.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.334 -0.061 -2.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 103 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.334 -0.061 -2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.92 +1.04 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.08 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.49 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 806 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.19 +1.34 +1.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.90 +0.97 +1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 260 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 58.06 +0.64 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.96 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.56 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.31 +0.64 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 73.06 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 64.31 +0.64 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 11 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 1 day OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady as Middle East Conflict Intensifies on Lebanese Border

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel prices are expected to…

Red Sea Crisis Leaves Oil Market Cold. But This May Change

Red Sea Crisis Leaves Oil Market Cold. But This May Change

The inertia of oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan Vows to Comply With OPEC+ Cuts Despite January Overproduction

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

On Wednesday, non-OPEC oil producer Kazakhstan vowed to compensate over the coming months for a lack of compliance with the voluntary cuts in the OPEC+ deal in January.   

“Kazakhstan has always supported the initiatives of the OPEC+ member countries,” the country’s Energy Ministry said in a statement today.  

Kazakhstan, as well as several other non-OPEC and OPEC producers part of the OPEC+ pact, pledged in November additional voluntary cuts of a total of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024. The reductions included a rollover of the extra Saudi production cut of 1 million bpd, which has been in force since July 2023.

In the latest voluntary cuts announced at the end of November, Kazakhstan said it would reduce its crude oil production by 82,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2024. 

In January, however, Kazakhstan pumped more than its quota. 

“Although Kazakhstan has overproduced in January 2024, it will compensate for the overproduced volumes over the next four months and will comply with its obligations of the production adjustments agreed upon at the 35th ONOMM held on 4 June 2023, and the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some participating OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries in April 2023, and the subsequent adjustments in November 2023 for the months of February and March 2024,” Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said. 

Within OPEC, crude oil production slumped by 350,000 bpd in January as the latest voluntary output cuts kicked in, but not all those who had pledged reductions delivered on their promises. 

The OPEC member that under-delivered most notably was Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the cartel. Iraq cut its oil production by 98,000 bpd to 4.194 million bpd in January, according to the secondary sources in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February published on Tuesday. This compares with a pledged cut of 223,000 bpd.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Sees LNG Replacing Coal in Asia

Next Post

TotalEnergies: Debt Rules Hurt Africa’s Renewable Investments

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com