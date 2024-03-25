Black Sea Disruptions, Oil Prices Threaten Kazakhstan's Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.03 +1.40 +1.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 86.79 +1.36 +1.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.50 +1.22 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.609 -0.050 -3.01%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.747 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 143 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.747 +0.007 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 84.76 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 4 days 85.24 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 81.37 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 847 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.99 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 300 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.98 -0.44 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.78 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.03 -0.44 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.63 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.88 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.63 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.28 -0.44 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

OPEC and the broader OPEC+…

Explaining the Market’s Reaction to Jerome Powell’s Speech

Explaining the Market’s Reaction to Jerome Powell’s Speech

The shift in Fed Chair…

Texas Takes a Stand Against the Radical ESG Agenda

Texas Takes a Stand Against the Radical ESG Agenda

Texas has barred state entities,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Black Sea Disruptions, Oil Prices Threaten Kazakhstan's Growth

By Eurasianet - Mar 25, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Kazakhstan's GDP is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the next two years, driven by oil and consumer spending.
  • Inflation is likely to remain above target in the short term, but is projected to decline over time.
  • The World Bank recommends reforms to improve the effectiveness of monetary policy and reduce the budget deficit.
Tanker in Black Sea

Kazakhstan is expected to remain on a stable growth trajectory for the next two years, driven by continued carbon use and increased consumer spending, according to World Bank projections. At the same time, the bank suggests a new reform approach is needed to improve prosperity.

The bank outlined Kazakhstan’s prospects in a recently published report, titled Preparing for Tomorrow: Reform for Long-Term Prosperity. As Kazakhstan continues to adapt to the shock created by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, growth is expected to moderate to 3.4 percent in 2024, due to lower-than-expected oil production/revenue. Real GDP is projected to pick up in 2025, reaching 4.5-5 percent.

An elevated inflation rate is expected to moderate yet remain above the central bank’s target this year and into next, the report states. Inflation pressures began to decline in late 2023 following monetary policy tightening, registering a 9.8 percent rate in December. WB analysts believe the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s (NBK) inflation-rate target of 5 percent is achievable in 2025 if there is no premature easing of monetary policy, and if fiscal consolidation plans are fully implemented. Continued efforts to phase out market-distorting subsidized interest rates will improve the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission, the report adds.

The state budget plan for 2024-2026 aims at fiscal consolidation. Economic stimulus measures, largely focused on social security programs, resulted in a consolidated budget deficit of 1.8 percent of GDP in 2023. The government wants to trim this deficit over the medium term, while maintaining adequate financial reserves, according to the report.

Increased demand for imports and lower export earnings due to falling oil prices led to a current account deficit of about 3.3 percent of GDP in 2023. The current account deficit is projected to remain in the same range – at 3.0 percent of GDP this year and 2.3 percent of GDP in 2025.

The banking system is a bright spot, demonstrating resilience to external shocks, in particular the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In November 2023, the non-performing loan ratio was 3.2 percent. Banks have maintained uninterrupted funding and high levels of liquid assets in excess of regulatory requirements, the report states.

Between 2018 and 2022, average GDP per capita growth was 1 percent, well below the average of 3.3 percent for upper-middle-income countries. To improve the quality of life and increase the incomes of citizens in a global context striving for decarbonization, a reassessment of reform priorities is necessary, the report urged.

Looking ahead, the WB report says Kazakhstan’s growth prospects face several of downside risks. Disruption in the Black Sea region caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may continue to hinder Kazakh oil exports, a major revenue driver for the state budget. Any large-scale unscheduled oil field maintenance and unexpected delays in the development of the Tengiz field could lead to reduced production and slower economic growth, the report cautions. Unforeseen external pressures and fluctuations in the tenge exchange rate could spur inflation. And given Kazakhstan’s economic ties with Russia, the risk of secondary sanctions remains a concern.

By Eurasianet.org

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting

Next Post

Decentralized Renewable Energy Helps Ukraine Weather Russian Attacks
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future
EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
Breakthrough Catalyst Turns Sewage Into Clean Energy

Breakthrough Catalyst Turns Sewage Into Clean Energy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com