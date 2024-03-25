U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.99 +1.36 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.74 +1.31 +1.53%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.00 +0.72 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 -0.014 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.760 +0.020 +0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Mars US 143 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.760 +0.020 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.76 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 3 days 85.24 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.37 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Basra Light 846 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 85.99 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.46 -0.16 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.88 -0.68 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 299 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.98 -0.44 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.78 -0.44 -0.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.03 -0.44 -0.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 75.63 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 73.38 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.88 -0.44 -0.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.63 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 73.28 -0.44 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.95 -0.84 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.86 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 75.96 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 77.11 -0.44 -0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 77.00 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -0.75 -1.04%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.32 -0.61 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Brent Crude Tops $87 as Geopolitics Threatens Tight Supply

Why Do we Still Have Investor-Owned Utilities?

Why Do we Still Have Investor-Owned Utilities?

Why do we still have…

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil prices are steadily increasing,…

Explaining the Market’s Reaction to Jerome Powell’s Speech

Explaining the Market’s Reaction to Jerome Powell’s Speech

The shift in Fed Chair…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Exports Hit a New Record High in 2023

By Robert Rapier - Mar 25, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The US lifted its ban on crude oil exports in 2015, leading to a surge in exports.
  • US crude oil exports reached a record high of 4 million barrels per day in 2023.
  • The US is now a major supplier of crude oil to Europe and Asia.
oil

Fresh on the heels of a new U.S. oil production record and establishment of the U.S. as the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, this week the Energy Information Administration reported that the U.S. exported a record amount of crude oil in 2023.

The U.S. has exported small amounts of crude oil for over 100 years, despite being a net importer of crude oil. Although there was a crude oil export ban in place, some exports were allowed, primarily to Canada. That situation changed in the past decade.

As the shale oil boom rapidly expanded U.S. oil production, domestic producers needed an outlet for the light, sweet crude oil that the boom was producing. U.S. refiners had a significant demand for crude oil, but they had spent decades investing billions of dollars into processing heavy, sour crude oil. They could process the new surge of crude oil being produced, but economically it made far more sense for them to buy the discounted heavy, sour crudes.

This situation caused a glut for domestic oil producers, who wanted an end to the decades-long oil export ban. In December 2015 they got their wish when President Obama signed into law a $1.15 trillion spending bill that contained several energy provisions.

The bill contained a provision “to promote the efficient exploration, production, storage, supply, marketing, pricing, and regulation of energy resources, including fossil fuels, no official of the Federal Government shall impose or enforce any restriction on the export of crude oil.”

Exceptions to this rule are allowed in certain circumstances. The president can impose export licensing requirements for up to a year after declaring a national emergency, or if the secretary of commerce reports that crude oil exports are causing supply shortages or sustained premiums on domestic crude above global prices.

Following the passage of the bill, oil exports immediately began to climb. From less than half a million barrels per day (BPD) in 2015, exports reached 1 million BPD in 2017, 2 million BPD in 2018, 3 million BPD in 2020, and 4 million BPD in 2023.

RR
Annual U.S. Crude Oil Exports 1920-2023. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION

The Netherlands was the top destination for U.S. oil exports in 2023, followed by China and South Korea. Since 2018, the primary regional destinations for U.S. crude oil exports have been Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

In 2022, U.S. crude oil exports to Europe surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent EU sanctions prohibiting seaborne crude oil imports from Russia. These sanctions propelled continued growth in U.S. exports to Europe in 2023. Notably, in 2023, U.S. crude oil exports to Europe averaged 1.8 BPD, slightly surpassing exports to Asia and Oceania, which stood at 1.7 million BPD.

The net impact of continued U.S. export growth has been a steady decline in net crude oil imports. From 2004 through 2007, U.S. net crude oil imports averaged more than 10 million BPD. In 2023, that number was 2.4 million BPD, which was the lowest level since 1972.

The journey from a history of minimal exports to becoming a prominent player in the global market underscores the nation’s evolving energy landscape. With robust legislation and changing market conditions, the U.S. has emerged as a significant contributor to international oil supply chains. As the country continues to navigate geopolitical and economic challenges, its role as a key exporter is poised to shape the future of global energy markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Recession Myth That Tanked Oil Price Predictions in 2023

Next Post

OPEC Sees No Need for Policy Change Proposal at Next Week’s Meeting
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts
EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com