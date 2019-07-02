OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.55 +0.30 +0.53%
Brent Crude 20 mins 62.40 -2.66 -4.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.237 -0.003 -0.13%
Mars US 19 mins 58.30 -2.89 -4.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
Urals 17 hours 61.45 -1.35 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.60 -0.48 -0.79%
Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.14 +0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.61 -0.58 -0.98%
Basra Light 2 days 66.06 -0.43 -0.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.98 -0.85 -1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Girassol 2 days 65.56 -1.00 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.30 -0.25 -0.63%
Western Canadian Select 25 mins 45.69 +1.22 +2.74%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 54.74 +0.62 +1.15%
Premium Synthetic 25 mins 59.59 +0.67 +1.14%
Sweet Crude 25 mins 53.94 +0.22 +0.41%
Peace Sour 25 mins 52.09 -0.38 -0.72%
Light Sour Blend 25 mins 54.84 -0.13 -0.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 59.29 +0.57 +0.97%
Central Alberta 25 mins 53.59 +0.12 +0.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Giddings 17 hours 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.44 +0.06 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.20 -2.84 -5.35%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.15 -2.84 -4.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.97 +0.37 +0.53%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Alt Text

Is Argentina’s Shale Boom Finally Taking Off?

After years of drilling and…

Alt Text

Failing Trade Talks Could Send Oil To $30

Oil markets are holding their…

Alt Text

China To Dominate Concentrated Solar Power Renaissance

A previously obscure solar technology…

Premium Content

OPEC+ Fails To Reassure The Oil Market

By Tom Kool - Jul 02, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Oil

Oil tumbled by over 4 percent on Tuesday morning, as the OPEC deal failed to excite investors. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- At the start of 2019, the U.S. had 18.8 million barrels per day of oil refining capacity a record high.

- Refining processing has climbed steadily over the years, adding nearly 3.7 mb/d of capacity over the past decade.

- Between 2009 and 2018, U.S. oil imports fell by 1.3 mb/d, exports increased by 2 mb/d, leading to a decrease in net imports by about 3 mb/d.

Market Movers

• ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) warned that weaker chemical margins will slash second quarter profits by $100 million to $300 million, quarter-on-quarter. But better refining margins would have a positive impact by $300 to $400 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) briefly saw its shares jump by 3 percent after Barclays upgraded the stock from equal weight to overweight. Barclays downgraded SM Energy (NYSE: SM) to underweight from equal weight, on concerns that small- to mid-cap E&P companies continue to underperform.

• Weatherford International (NYSE: WFT) officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

Tuesday July 2, 2019

Oil prices surged over the weekend on news that the U.S. and China would restart trade negotiations, suspending an escalation in tariffs, at least for now. OPEC+ also agreed…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

