Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.54 -2.39 -3.99%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.61 -2.51 -3.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.028 +0.240 +6.34%
Mars US 17 hours 64.23 -0.36 -0.56%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
Urals 1 day 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.05 -1.10 -1.69%
Marine 10 hours 69.11 -2.38 -3.33%
Murban 10 hours 71.23 -2.19 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 1 day 64.46 +0.52 +0.81%
Basra Light 1 day 69.82 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 1 day 68.95 -0.18 -0.26%
Girassol 1 day 70.87 +1.12 +1.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 26.78 -0.27 -1.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 1 day 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 1 day 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 -0.50 -0.88%
Giddings 1 day 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.88 -0.26 -0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.38 -0.26 -0.46%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.20 -0.48 -0.68%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2018, 9:30 AM CST
Canada oil

Crude oil production outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is set for further—and more intensive—growth this year and next, according to the latest monthly report of the cartel.

With U.S. production alone estimated to have hit 11.6 million bpd earlier this month as per figures from the Energy Information Administration, it’s no wonder OPEC sees the United States as the biggest driver behind non-OPEC supply growth, which it sees this year at 2.31 million bpd. This is 90,000 bpd more than what OPEC forecast a month earlier, and will be also helped by higher production in Canada, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

For the United States alone OPEC forecasts daily supply to reach 16.46 million barrels this year, rising considerably in 2019 as well, to 18.15 million bpd. This year, OPEC sees U.S. production growing by 2.06 million bps from 2017 and further by 1.69 million bpd in 2019. It is worth noting, however, that these figures include not just crude oil but also natural gas liquids.

In crude oil alone, OPEC expects U.S. producers to boost output to 11.43 million bpd in the last quarter of 2018 and continue ramping up production until it hits 12.5 million bpd at the end of 2019.

Thanks to these developments, oil production outside OPEC will reach 59.86 million bpd this year, growing further to 62.09 million bpd in 2019. That would represent a growth rate of 2.23 million bpd for 2019 from 2018, an upward revision by a considerable 120,000 bpd from OPEC’s October Monthly Oil Market Report.

In this context, then, it is no surprise OPEC officials, notably Saudi Arabia’s Khalid al-Falih have started to talk about production cuts again for fear of another glut like the one that dragged prices below US$30 a barrel four years ago. Whether importers would be on board with this, however, is questionable.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

