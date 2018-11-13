Russia Pulls Ahead In Middle East Nuclear Race

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.69 -4.24 -7.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.47 -4.65 -6.63%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.101 +0.313 +8.26%
Mars US 27 mins 59.69 -4.54 -7.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
Urals 17 hours 66.76 -2.27 -3.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.42 +0.37 +0.58%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.101 +0.313 +8.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 69.11 -2.38 -3.33%
Murban 17 hours 71.23 -2.19 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 60.73 -3.73 -5.79%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.82 -4.00 -5.73%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.91 -4.04 -5.86%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Girassol 17 hours 66.70 -4.17 -5.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 23.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -4.25 -7.56%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -4.25 -8.50%
ANS West Coast 7 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.64 -4.24 -7.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.14 -4.24 -7.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.94 -0.26 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 6 minutes OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 15 minutes Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 7 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 9 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 7 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 day Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 7 hours Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 1 day China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 1 day A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 8 hours GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 3 hours A Strong U.S. Economy Will Boost Global Growth in 2019
  • 4 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 4 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up

Breaking News:

Sudan Set To Launch Oil Bidding Round In Q3 2019

Alt Text

Robo-Taxi Set For Arizona Rollout

Waymo’s automated taxi service is…

Alt Text

Why Nuclear Energy Is Critical For Russia

Russia is renowned for its…

Alt Text

This Oil Major Just Invested In Nuclear Fusion Energy

Oil major Eni has committed…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia Pulls Ahead In Middle East Nuclear Race

By Vanand Meliksetian - Nov 13, 2018, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Putin MBS

In most of the industrialized world, nuclear energy has lost its appeal due to, among other reasons, the disaster at Fukushima in 2011. Few countries have ordered new plants to supplement or replace aging ones. China is an exception with 44 reactors under construction meaning that by 2030 almost 150 GW of nuclear energy will be produced. Saudi-Arabia could become the second largest growth market and a boon to companies specialized in nuclear energy across the world. Riyadh will order its first two reactors in 2019 and an additional 19 power plants until 2030.

As there are no Saudi companies with the required nuclear know-how, expertise will be provided by foreign companies. Several corporations have been shortlisted to provide the necessary expertise. In order to export American nuclear technology, Congress needs to approve the deal. Strong ties and mutual interests such as the containing of Iran would have smoothened a deal on nuclear energy in the past. Recent developments, however, paint a gloomier picture.

Saudi-U.S. relations and challenges

Washington has maintained close relations with Riyadh since the end of Second World War due to the Arab country’s strategic importance. Every president has dedicated precious time and resources to maintain good relations with the Saudis. President Trump is no exception. The destination of his first foreign trip was Saudi-Arabia where $110 billion in military hardware deals were signed.

Despite Riyadh making several foreign policy blunders such as the blockade of Qatar and alleged kidnapping of Lebanese prime minister Hariri, Washington’s support for Saudi-Arabia remained unchallenged. Even the disastrous war in Yemen didn’t change the situation. The murder of one man, however, could possibly do more harm.

The killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul and the obvious involvement of senior leaders in Riyadh have fraught relations. Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 requires several prerequisites as guarantees for the peaceful use of nuclear energy before foreign companies and states are able to use American technology. Five key Republican Senators are pushing President Trump to take punitive actions. According to Senator Marco Rubio "no relationship is too big to fail". Related: Oil Prices Fall To One-Year Lows

In addition, Democratic Senator Edward Markey urged Trump to “suspend discussions on civilian nuclear cooperation with Saudi-Arabia and to revoke any approvals for the transfer of nuclear services, technology or assistance”. Bipartisan pressure on Trump’s administration threatens to derail negotiations. This was before the midterms. The Democrats, which after 8 years have regained control over the House of Representatives, are more critical towards Riyadh on the subject of Khashoggi than the Republicans. This could become a serious challenge for the U.S. administration and for U.S. companies trying to do business in Saudi Arabia going forward.

Russia’s potential win

Among the countries vying for lucrative contracts to build nuclear power plants, is Russia’s state-controlled Rosatom. The company is currently constructing 34 reactors in 12 countries while several other states have shown interest. The order book has increased to $300 billion which adds up to 60 percent of all nuclear power plants under construction. In order to land new deals and service existing agreements in the Arab world, Rosatom has opened an office in Dubai.

Until recently, Russia and Saudi-Arabia were competitors on the global energy market with little cooperation between the energy superpowers. The dramatic fall of oil prices caused by the surge of U.S. shale forced the countries to cooperate which led to the OPEC+ agreement and increased prices. According to Minister of Energy, Khalid Al-Falih Saudi-Arabia is also considering investing $5 billion in the Arctic-2 LNG project led by Novatek and Total.

Although it cannot be said with certainty that Rosatom will receive lucrative orders, Moscow has positioned itself well in recent years to profit from good relations with Riyadh. In case Washington decides to withhold American nuclear technology, Riyadh has plenty of alternatives. The extended track record of Rosatom and attractive conditions have in the past assured the nuclear energy giant of several deals. The Russians meet, on paper at least, the requirements to succeed in Saudi-Arabia which will be assisted by the absence of American competitors.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Nuclear Energy Stages A Comeback In Japan
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build
Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

 The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

 OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

 This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com