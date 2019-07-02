Caught In The Middle: Iraq’s Struggle For Energy Independence

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.21 -1.88 -3.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.36 -1.70 -2.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 -0.019 -0.84%
Mars US 19 hours 61.19 +0.82 +1.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
Urals 2 days 62.80 +0.85 +1.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.60 -0.48 -0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.248 -0.019 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.02 +0.14 +0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.30 +0.48 +0.73%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.61 -0.58 -0.98%
Basra Light 2 days 66.06 -0.43 -0.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.98 -0.85 -1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.89 -0.88 -1.32%
Girassol 2 days 65.56 -1.00 -1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +0.11 +0.17%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.16 -2.80 -6.67%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.09 +0.62 +1.39%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 54.74 +0.62 +1.15%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 59.54 +0.62 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 4 days 54.34 +0.62 +1.15%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.09 +0.62 +1.18%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.09 +0.62 +1.18%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 55.59 +0.62 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.34 +0.62 +1.06%
Central Alberta 4 days 54.09 +0.62 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.38 +0.56 +0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.44 +0.06 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.04 +0.62 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.99 +0.62 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.99 +0.62 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.97 +0.37 +0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes OPEC Extends Oil Cut To Prop Up Prices As Economy Weakens
  • 1 hour On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 3 hours U.S. Economic Expansion: Rich Get Richer
  • 2 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 4 hours The U.S. Got More Electricity From Renewables Than Coal For The First Time
  • 59 mins The illusion that OPEC Can Still Regulate Oil Price is a Canard. The Ruse continues . . . . OPECs semantics "stabilize" , "balance" etc. are No Longer Effective. The Cartel is dying
  • 21 mins Oil-sands recovery by solvents has just done a licencing agreement requiring the licencee to commit to a $20 million plant,
  • 8 hours WOW!! SAY ITS NOT SO!! DAMNED OIL DEBT!!! OFFSHORE OIL IN DEBT CRISIS!
  • 21 mins Oil prices weighing companies down, bankruptcies, service companies etc
  • 4 hours For all the trump fans out there
  • 5 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 5 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 4 hours Mayors Across country commit to buying EVs
  • 18 hours Deepwater, tight oil share similar growth themes, Both tight oil and deepwater have vital roles to play, WoodMac says
  • 18 hours U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
  • 18 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint

Breaking News:

China Grants More Crude Oil Import Quotas To Refiners

Alt Text

Can Saudi Arabia Save Oil Markets?

As geopolitical tensions in the…

Alt Text

BP’s Highly Unusual Natural Gas Investment

BP Ventures, BP’s alternative energy…

Alt Text

This Strategic Asian Nation Helps Iran Skirt Oil Sanctions

Defying U.S. pressure, Malaysia, a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Caught In The Middle: Iraq’s Struggle For Energy Independence

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jul 02, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Baghdad

The U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 completely altered the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. After Saddam’s forces were defeated, a violent insurgency led to the deaths of 4,487 American soldiers and 228,000 mostly Iraqi citizens. Arguably, Iran benefitted most from the defeat of Iraq’s former dictator.

Since 2003 Tehran’s influence in the region has grown substantially in countries such as Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. Furthermore, the improved relations between Iran and Iraq is staggering considering the two countries fought a bloody war during the 80s of the previous century. Since Saddam’s defeat, Tehran has fostered good political relations with Shia parties in Bagdad and developed significant bilateral economic interests. Therefore, Iraq is one of the few countries in the world which enjoys good relations with both the U.S. and Iran.

The current U.S. administration strongly opposes the close affiliation between Bagdad and Tehran. Washington’s efforts to isolate Iran on the international stage to exert maximum political and economic pressure are obstructed by Iraq's purchase of Iranian energy. The U.S., therefore, has been pushing Bagdad to become energy independent.

Iraq’s awkward position

War has ravaged Iraq and destroyed a significant portion of its energy infrastructure. Currently, generators are used in many areas to produce electricity to improve people’s livelihoods in a country where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). Not only the ongoing conflicts have damaged the Arab country’s infrastructure, but also looting and corruption. Approximately 30 to 50 percent of electricity is wasted due to inadequate transmission infrastructure. 

According to the World Bank, Iraq’s electricity distribution system “is the most problematic with adverse effects on the entire electricity sector in terms of financial sustainability, compromising the economic sustainability of the upstream generation and transmission business.”

The inadequate and damaged infrastructure increases Iraq’s dependence on foreign energy imports from primarily Iran. Despite the vast domestic energy reserves, the import of 1.5 billion standard cubic feet of Iranian gas per day via pipelines, supplies 40 percent of the Arab country’s electricity needs. Related: The Last Truly Underdeveloped Oil Frontier In The Middle East

Iraq aims to increase domestic production of natural gas in two ways. First, officials hope to end gas flaring from oil fields, which is costing the country nearly $2.5 billion in lost revenues. Second, the development of several gas fields is high on the agenda, but the adverse global economic outlook as a consequence of the U.S.-China trade war and other events is having an unfavourable effect on energy investments. Also, rampant corruption and a vast bureaucracy are not beneficial to the rapid development of domestic gas resources. 

Washington’s interests

Besides the political and security aspect of isolating Iran, the U.S. also has economic reasons to push Bagdad for energy independence. The Arab country has allocated $40 billion to rebuild the power infrastructure. According to analysts, Siemens is well placed to receive the bulk of the orders. The current mercantilist U.S administration, however, would prefer GE being in the driver's seat instead of its German competitor.

After Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi confirmed the preference for Siemens on April 30th, Washington increased its lobbying efforts and pressure to secure a role for GE. More recently, sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Iraq is prepared to distribute the contracts among the competitors due to American pressure.

Iraq’s predicament

Despite Washington’s efforts, Iraq seems unable in the short term to become energy independent from Iran. The U.S. has acknowledged Bagdad delicate position by granting it another 90-day waiver to continue importing Iranian energy. Especially during the hot summer months, the consumption of electricity will increase significantly, which requires a stable flow of natural gas to maintain production. Outages could have a destabilizing effect compared to last year's demonstration.

Furthermore, the delay in developing Iraq’s domestic gas fields could have been intentionally caused by pro-Iranian politicians to keep the Arab country dependent on its neighbour for its energy needs.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC And Partners Officially Ratify New Deal
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

OPEC’s Future Looks Bleak As It Extends Deal

 China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

China Just Created A Huge Opportunity For The Oil & Gas Industry

 OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

OPEC May Have An Extra-Bullish Surprise For Oil Markets

 The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

The Dark Outlook For Non-OPEC Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com