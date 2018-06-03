OPEC And Russia Prepare For Long-Term Control Over Oil Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.66 -0.15 -0.23%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.55 -0.24 -0.31%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.959 -0.003 -0.10%
Mars US 2 days 69.81 -1.18 -1.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
Urals 3 days 74.50 -0.30 -0.40%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.48 +0.58 +0.92%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.959 -0.003 -0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 74.68 -0.45 -0.60%
Murban 3 days 77.63 -0.30 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.61 -1.48 -2.05%
Basra Light 3 days 74.76 -1.23 -1.62%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.55 -1.60 -2.10%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.50 -1.57 -2.01%
Girassol 3 days 75.40 -1.57 -2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 39.29 -2.42 -5.80%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.94 -0.27 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.04 -1.17 -1.72%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.29 -1.17 -2.04%
Peace Sour 4 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Peace Sour 4 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.04 -1.17 -1.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 60.54 -1.17 -1.90%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.04 -1.17 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.25 -1.25 -1.97%
Giddings 3 days 56.00 -1.25 -2.18%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.89 +1.48 +2.02%
West Texas Sour 3 days 59.76 -1.23 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 63.71 -1.23 -1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.26 -1.23 -1.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
Buena Vista 4 days 75.30 -0.17 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Another WTH? Example of Cheap Renewables
  • 2 days A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 2 days 223,000 jobs added in May
  • 7 mins Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 2 days Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 1 day Chinese demand is rising LNG prices
  • 49 mins The Immorality of Arguing That There's a Moral Case for Fossil Fuels
  • 2 days U.S. Shale Oil Debt - Does *Refinancing* Mean Paying Down Debt or Adding New Debt?
  • 1 day china snaps up oil
  • 9 hours Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 3 hours US left behind one year after announcing leaving the Paris agreeement,
  • 11 hours India will not honor sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 23 hours Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 19 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage

Breaking News:

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Alt Text

The Battle For Energy Dominance In The Mediterranean

The Eastern Mediterranean is a…

Alt Text

Are Venezuelan And Iranian Oil Exports About To Plunge?

The threat of falling oil…

Alt Text

Fire Risk Slows Down Battery Boom

This risk of fire is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

OPEC And Russia Prepare For Long-Term Control Over Oil Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT oil rig

In a tight oil market reacting with price gains to concerns about supply shortages, the leaders of the OPEC and non-OPEC nations part of the production cut deal—Saudi Arabia and Russia—hinted last week that easing the cuts was an option that they had discussed and that would be up for talks at the OPEC and allies’ meeting in less than a month.

Oil prices plunged from three-and-a-half-year highs on reports that the Saudis and Russia may add as much as 1 million bpd of supply to offset crumbling Venezuelan production and possible loss of Iranian oil exports with the return of the U.S. sanctions.

Many analysts don’t think the group would add the reported 1 million bpd of supply, but the oil market lapped up the news and concerns about a return to oversupply have dominated the OPEC chatter news flow for nearly a week. As the June 22 meeting is drawing closer, oil prices will likely react to any new hint, comment, or report about OPEC’s efforts to “address consumer anxiety over security of oil supplies.”

The latest of those reports says that OPEC and non-OPEC are set to stick to the production cuts through the end of 2018, but will be ready to “adjust” supply to address possible shortages.

The group of producers part of the pact “is not ready yet to fully lift controls,” a Gulf source familiar with the Saudi thinking has told Reuters, adding that “it is going to be a long-term cooperation for the sake of a stable oil market.”

“However, if any shortage takes place, the producers will coordinate closely and promptly take necessary actions. The OPEC and non-OPEC agreement will remain in place. But the level of the cut may be adjusted if a physical shortage arises,” the source told Reuters.

“I can’t see them putting a million barrels on the market,” Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets Managing Director and Global Head of Commodity Strategy, told CNBC earlier this week. Related: World’s Largest EV Battery Maker Sees IPO Valuation Plummet

The Saudis have to “walk a fine line” between their own revenue needs and helping consumer nations out, and helping the Trump Administration out, according to Croft.

The Saudis may also have to quash discontent and dissent within OPEC over the fact that Saudi Arabia and Russia hadn’t briefed in advance most of the other nations on their ‘easing cuts’ discussions, although both Russia and the Saudis, as well as OPEC’s current president the UAE, affirmed that any decision would be made “collectively.”

Iran and Kuwait are reportedly leading a faction within OPEC accusing Saudi Arabia of capitulating to U.S. and Russian pressure to drive the price of oil down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the issue.

While it’s no surprise that Iran is against Saudi Arabia’s (oil) policies, Kuwait—often the mediator in OPEC and Gulf issues—reportedly being upset signals that there could be a bigger rift that could derail the alliance, the WSJ argues.

Then, there is the fact that those who suggested easing the cuts—Saudi Arabia and Russia—have the spare capacity to raise production, while many of the others don’t. So if oil prices tick lower on a possible production increase, producers other than Russia and the Arab nations in the Gulf would have nothing to gain—they will actually lose oil revenues.

Analysts think that OPEC is up for a tough meeting in June, and that the Saudis and Russians persuading the others that longer-term stability is preferable to short-term high oil prices will be a ‘tough sell.’

“It’s rational from the point of view of Iran, Venezuela, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, Angola to oppose,” Nordine Ait-Laoussine, who was Algeria’s oil minister from 1991 to 1992, told Bloomberg.

Yet, it’s likely that Saudi Arabia and Russia will have their way at the meeting in June, Bob McNally, founder of consultant Rapidan Energy Group and a former White House oil official, says. Related: Why Aren’t Permian Oil Producers Profitable?

“The reality is Vienna Group members with spare production capacity will increase production if they wish and those without spare will have to live with it,” McNally told Bloomberg in an email. “If Saudi Arabia and Russia want to increase production they will, and if Venezuela, Iran or others object, then the communique’s language will be vague or silent on the prospective output boost.”

While it’s unlikely that the partners will put 1 million bpd on the market in June, OPEC’s overused “market stability” cliché as proxy for ‘higher oil prices’ or ‘desired oil prices’, will likely make it in every official statement next month. Emboldened by the pact’s success, OPEC and allies aim for longer-term control of the oil market.

In a speech in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said:

“With the Declaration of Cooperation, we have initiated a new era in international energy collaboration, the likes of which the world has never seen before. What is required is to build upon this model process. We must institutionalize it and expand it even further for a sustainable market stability beyond the short term.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia’s Middle East Strategy Explained
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher
Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com