World’s Largest EV Battery Maker Sees IPO Valuation Plummet

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.72 -0.32 -0.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.66 -0.90 -1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.946 -0.006 -0.20%
Mars US 18 hours 70.99 +0.28 +0.40%
Opec Basket 1 day 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
Urals 1 day 74.80 +2.41 +3.33%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 1 day 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Mexican Basket 1 day 63.48 +0.58 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.946 -0.006 -0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 75.13 +1.85 +2.52%
Murban 1 day 77.93 +1.80 +2.36%
Iran Heavy 1 day 72.09 +0.92 +1.29%
Basra Light 1 day 75.99 +0.33 +0.44%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.15 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Girassol 1 day 76.97 +0.80 +1.05%
Opec Basket 1 day 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.41 -0.92 -2.28%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 39.29 -2.42 -5.80%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 65.94 -0.27 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.04 -1.17 -1.72%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.29 -1.17 -2.04%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.04 -1.17 -1.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 60.54 -1.17 -1.90%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.04 -1.17 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.50 -1.25 -1.93%
Giddings 1 day 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
ANS West Coast 2 days 74.89 +1.48 +2.02%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.99 -1.17 -1.88%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -1.17 -1.77%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -1.17 -1.77%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.49 -1.17 -1.81%
Kansas Common 1 day 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
Buena Vista 1 day 75.30 -0.17 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours 223,000 jobs added in May
  • 1 hour A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 4 hours Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 11 mins U.S. Shale Oil Debt - Does *Refinancing* Mean Paying Down Debt or Adding New Debt?
  • 18 mins Saudi Arabia: An Arabic-Speaking Robot Will Replace Faculty Members In The Future
  • 17 hours Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 1 hour Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 49 mins Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 16 hours EV to triple
  • 7 hours Norway Oil Min Joins $100/bbl Crowd
  • 6 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 22 hours Strong message from EU’s Tusk: ‘With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?’
  • 21 hours MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.
  • 3 mins HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 15 hours Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 18 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU

Breaking News:

Oil Price Jump Chases Bond Investors Out Of India

Alt Text

High Gas Prices May Spoil Driving Season

High oil prices are beginning…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Could Bounce Back On Geopolitical Risk

Oil prices saw a steep…

Alt Text

Washington Threatens Sanctions For Nord Stream 2

A senior State Department official…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

World’s Largest EV Battery Maker Sees IPO Valuation Plummet

By MINING.com - Jun 01, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Lithium mining

Increased demand for battery materials used in electric vehicles and energy storage is what's supposed to reignite interest in the mining sector now that the China-induced supercycle in commodities demand are levelling off.

Prices for lithium and cobalt have soared. Graphite and rare earth prices are making a comeback. Nickel, where EV-related demand is still tiny, has been caught up in the euphoria and longer term the bellwether metal for the industry, may benefit the most.

Mining and EV bulls had their confidence dented on Tuesday however after China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) slashed the price of shares it's offering to the public by more than half.

CATL, the world's top battery maker ahead of Panasonic-Tesla, said late Monday it plans to sell a 10% stake at 25.14 yuan a share, placing a value of roughly $8.5 billion on the company.

That's down from a goal of about $20 billion the company, based in Ningde in Fujian Province, had late last year. The reduced target is result of a decline in the company’s margins as Beijing scales back subsidies for electric vehicle purchases.

Prices for lithium ion cells have declined on average by around 16% annually since 2014

CATL also blames an unofficial cap imposed by Chinese authorities on price-earnings ratios in IPOs (no more than 23 times) to curb speculation on the country's sometimes wild equity markets. CATL is listing on the ChiNext board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Higher raw material input costs for batteries was not mentioned.

CATL, counts carmakers Volkswagen, Renault-Nissan, Hyundai and BMW as customers and is also supplying its cells to a slew of new cars being introduced by global auto majors in China. They include Toyota Motor Corp.’s ix4, a rebadged pure EV developed by its Chinese partner Guangzhou Automobile Group, Hyundai’s plug-in version of the Sonata, as well as the BMW’s 530Le sedan. Related: Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

In the latest step in its global expansion, CATL opened an office in Yokohama, Japan. The battery maker is also exploring sites in Germany, Hungary and Poland for its first overseas plant and has said a decision on the location could be announced in June.

Simon Moores, Managing Director of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, says the world's in the midst of a global battery arms race with a roster of new mega-factories coming on line in the next five years.

The research firm, which tracks the battery supply chain and supplies prices for cobalt, lithium and graphite used in EVs, forecasts capacity at megafactories to increase from 112 gigawatt hours last year to 441.5 GWh in 2023.

Prices for lithium ion cells have declined on average by around 16% annually since 2014 according to Benchmark calculations and should fall to $120–130 per kWh this year, bringing the costs of the technology closer to par with internal combustion engines.

While CATL is the biggest manufacturer of batteries when including all electric-vehicle types, Panasonic is the largest maker of batteries for the narrower category of regular-sized electric cars, also known as highway capable passenger electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran Shouldn’t Count On OPEC For A Bailout
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

 Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com