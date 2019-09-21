‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

The Man That Could Trigger An Iran War

Tensions between Iran and its…

Alt Text

Is Aramco Lying About Its Damaged Oil Infrastructure?

Repairs at the Khurais field…

Alt Text

Tech Breakthrough Could Help Slumping Electric Car Sales

Electric vehicles have seen a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Join Our Community
Trader

A Singapore-based subsidiary of Japanese trading giant Mitsubishi recently booked a $320 million loss after several unauthorized derivatives trades went sour, the company revealed in a Friday press release. The bank blamed the losses on a 'rogue trader' who allegedly manipulated the subsidiary's risk-management system, allowing him to place massive derivatives bets on the price of oil and disguise them as hedges similar to what JPMorgan did with the whole London Whale debacle.

Though the bank didn't release the trader's name, according to the press release, he was fired earlier this week. The bank has since reported his actions to the local police.

Mitsubshi

The trader had been taking unauthorized derivatives positions since January, but he suffered heavy losses over the summer as oil prices fell. He reportedly occupied a relatively senior position, and was in charge of all transactions involving China for the subsidiary.

The bank launched an investigation into the traders' positions while he was out of office in the middle of August. It soon discovered the unauthorized positions, and decided to unwind them immediately (the bank probably could have minimized losses if it had waited until Monday to unwind those positions, when prices spiked nearly 20% intraday).

Because the trader had manipulated the subsidiary's risk-management system, he was able to make it look like the derivative trades were associated with customer orders. Related: Oil Prices Up As Iran Prepares For "All Out War"

As the FT points out, Mitsubishi made a $5 billion net profit last year, so the trading loss is more of an embarrassment than a threat to the bank's survival. But according to Bloomberg, the oil market has a long history of massive trading busts.

Bad Bets

The incident is a reminder of the damage that a rogue trader can cause to a large financial institution, according to the FT. The Mitsubishi rogue trader will join a growing 'rogues gallery' that includes Société Générale's Jérôme Kerviel, JPM's "London Whale" (a.k.a. Bruno Iksil), and Barings' Nick Leeson.

* * *

Read Mitsubishi's announcement below:

Losses from Overseas Subsidiary’s Crude Oil Trading

This is to inform you that Mitsubishi Corporation (hereinafter “MC") can confirm that one of its subsidiaries based in Singapore has realized a previously unidentified loss from derivatives trading. Investigations are currently ongoing to determine all of the details, but what is known so far is outlined below.

MC recognizes the seriousness of this matter and shall be redoubling efforts throughout the entire MC Group to ensure that it does not happen again.

1. Situation at Present

Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd. (hereinafter “PDS"), a subsidiary of MC that engages in the trade of crude oil and petroleum products, has confirmed that it expects to book a loss of approximately 320 million USD from its trade of crude oil derivatives.

Although PDS has already closed the position in question and determined how much was lost on the underlying derivatives, we are now examining the total amount of losses.

2. Facts Determined Thus Far

An employee who was hired locally by PDS to handle its crude oil trade with China (hereinafter “the employee”) was discovered to have been repeatedly engaging in unauthorized derivatives transactions and disguising them to look like hedge transactions since January of this year. Because the employee was manipulating data in PDS’s risk-management system, the derivatives transactions appeared to be associated with actual transactions with PDS’s customers. Since July, the price of crude oil has been dropping, resulting in large losses from derivatives trading. PDS began investigating the employee’s transactions during his absence from work in the middle of August, and that is when the unauthorized transactions were discovered.

3. MC's and PDS’s Response

After recognizing that the transactions being investigated could result in a loss for PDS, MC and PDS immediately consulted with an outside lawyer and established an investigation team, including local outside experts, to gain an overall picture of the situation and identify the causes.

- PDS quickly closed the derivatives position in question and determined the losses caused by the transactions which were not associated with any crude oil transactions with PDS’s customers. PDS also has since prevented the commencement of any similar transactions. Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Takes Sharp Turn Downward

- MC conducted internal investigation at PDS, which included inspections of PDS’s contracts, rules, risk-management system and internal controls. Based on its findings, MC has reconfirmed that PDS has sufficient internal controls in place, including a middle office responsible for risk management. MC also confirmed PDS already tightened its governance to ensure that any similar improprieties can be detected at a much earlier stage.

- MC also performed investigations at its other MC group companies and MC’s in-house business departments engaged in derivatives trading to determine whether or not any similar improprieties have been taking place. These investigations confirmed that there are no such problems or risks at present.

- PDS terminated the employment of the employee on September 18. In order to take a strong action in response to the violation of internal rules and laws committed by the employee, which has caused PDS this significant loss, PDS lodged a police complaint against the employee on September 19.

4. Impact on MC’s FY2019 Forecast

How the losses will impact MC’s forecast for FY2019 is under investigation and shall be announced if and when a performance review is necessary.

Further details with respect to the ongoing investigations shall be made accordingly.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Amazon Makes The Largest Ever Electric Vehicle Purchase

Next Post

Nuclear Fallout Drives Japan To World’s Cleanest Energy Source
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com