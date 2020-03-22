Not Even Higher Oil Prices Can Save U.S. Shale

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 22.63 -3.28 -12.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 29.00 -1.30 -4.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 2 days 19.18 -3.38 -14.98%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 3 days 21.40 -3.25 -13.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 17.70 -1.08 -5.75%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 1.675 -0.051 -2.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 28.87 +2.38 +8.98%
Graph up Murban 3 days 30.49 +1.63 +5.65%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 17.33 +1.31 +8.18%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 35.04 -3.21 -8.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 26.37 +1.25 +4.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.07 +1.25 +5.04%
Chart Girassol 3 days 26.34 +1.25 +4.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 10.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 10.51 +5.08 +93.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 26.76 +5.08 +23.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 26.31 +5.08 +23.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 21.66 +5.08 +30.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 15.91 +5.08 +46.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 20.16 +5.08 +33.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 24.91 +5.08 +25.62%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 16.41 +5.08 +44.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 24.34 +3.71 +17.98%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 12.75 +2.25 +21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 23.91 -3.82 -13.78%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 19.17 +4.85 +33.87%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 23.12 +4.85 +26.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 19.00 +2.25 +13.43%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 30.70 +4.85 +18.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 30 mins TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 16 mins Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 5 hours Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 9 hours The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 4 hours Leadership
  • 4 hours Let Big Oil die in peace
  • 57 mins China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 4 hours French Doctor treats 24 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 20 hours House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 4 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 9 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 2 hours Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.

Breaking News:

Refiners Race To Reduce Rates As Fuel Demand Falls Off A Cliff

Alt Text

Dow Jones Erases All Gains Under Trump, Drops Below 20,000

Global stock markets are tumbling…

Alt Text

The Hottest Dividend Play In A Collapsing Market

A sixteen percent dividend combined…

Alt Text

April Could Be Worst Month Ever For Oil

The coronavirus pandemic has already…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Not Even Higher Oil Prices Can Save U.S. Shale

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 22, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale rig

The U.S. shale industry is burning through cash so fast that even the state of Texas is looking at government rationed production targets.  Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton laid out his idea in an article for Bloomberg Opinion, proposing the commission institute a 10 percent production cut. It would mark the first time since the 1970s that the Railroad Commission regulated production. 

Sitton twisted himself into knots in an attempt to characterize OPEC abandoning production cuts as “anti-market” while describing his proposal to require cuts as a return to free market principles. Orwellian as it may seem, some Texas shale drillers welcomed government intervention, including Parsley Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources. 

Although production curtailments would boost oil prices, it could also destroy whatever shred of interest remains in the sector for investors. It remains to be seen if such an idea moves forward. 

The fact that the shale industry finds itself in such a massive bind, facing an existential crisis and pleading with the state to impose regulation, is a perfect capstone to a decade of unprofitable drilling. A new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) offers an indictment of the industry’s financial performance.

A cross-section of 34 shale companies identified by IEEFA finds that they spent a combined $189 billion more than they earned over the past decade. That includes $2.1 billion in negative cash flow last year. 

Over the past ten years, the shale industry has dramatically ramped up oil production, allowing the U.S. to become the world’s largest oil producer. “Yet in financial terms, this production boom has been an unrelenting financial bust,” IEEFA analysts wrote. 

Notably, the 34 companies included in the analysis – which included large names such as Hess, Marathon, Pioneer Natural Resources, among others – posted negative cash flow in every single year over the past decade, IEEFA found. 

Related: Russia Needs Higher Oil Prices, But Won't Surrender
 While it might be understandable that drillers burned through cash during the 2014-2016 downturn, only six of the 34 companies surveyed by the institute reported positive cumulative cash flow between 2017 and 2019. That is a rather grim statistic for an industry that has hyped various mantras – low breakevens, technological innovation, big data and digitalization, downspacing and most recently, capital discipline – to justify why the next round of drilling might be different.

The energy sector was “far and away the worst performer of the S&P 500 over the past decade,” IEEFA notes, “placing dead-last among all sectors for stock price returns in both 2018 and 2019.”

That was all before the global pandemic and the collapse of the OPEC+ deal. With WTI in the mid-$20s, the shale industry is in a much more profound crisis. Prices may even go lower in the weeks ahead.

Sector-wide spending cuts and mass layoffs are in the works. Bankruptcies are set to multiply.

Mandatory production cuts from Texas regulators, which still seems unlikely, would do very little to erase the worldwide glut. The “supply cuts would however remain much too small to offset the current 8 mb/d hit on demand from the coronavirus…and wouldn’t prevent an unprecedented inventory build over the next months which could still saturate local logistical capacity and push prices to cash-costs,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.

Related: The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

The blistering growth rate of U.S. shale was already running on fumes at the start of the year, before the coronavirus spread around the world. Drillers were struggling at $50 WTI. With prices so far below that level at this point, the wheels are coming off of the shale complex.  

“When and if global oil markets stabilize, investors should remain deeply skeptical of a shale-sector turnaround, given the industry’s financially feeble performance over the past decade,” IEEFA analysts concluded in their report. “Cautious investors would be wise to view shale-focused companies as high-risk enterprises characterized by disappointing performance, weak financial fundamentals, and an essentially speculative business model.”

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

U.S. In Lockdown: The Biggest Threat To The Oil Industry Ever?

Next Post

Russia Moves In On European Gas Markets As Oil Prices Crash
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

The Very Real Prospect Of $5 Oil

 The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower

The New Saudi Plan To Send Oil Prices Lower



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com