Norway’s Trillion Dollar Fund Isn’t Ditching Oil After All

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.29 +1.20 +2.35%
Brent Crude 20 mins 56.23 -2.71 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Mars US 1 hour 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 17 hours 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 17 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 2 days 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 40.83 -0.96 -2.30%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 35 mins 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 51.68 -0.51 -0.98%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.93 -0.71 -1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 55.83 -0.21 -0.37%
Central Alberta 35 mins 49.63 -2.01 -3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 17 hours 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 19 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 3 hours Oil Slumps 5% To Seven-Month Low On Trade Tensions, Surprise U.S. Stock Build
  • 2 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 51 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 9 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 8 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 17 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 6 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 7 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 16 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 71 days Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 12 hours OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt

Breaking News:

Turkey Continues Oil, Gas Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Alt Text

Man Convicted Of Stealing U.S. Oil Drilling Tech For China

The United States Federal Jury…

Alt Text

Oil Markets Hit Hard By Trump’s New Trade War Offensive

The Federal Bank and the…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Solar City Disaster

In a week where oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Norway’s Trillion Dollar Fund Isn’t Ditching Oil After All

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 07, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Wealth Fund

Norway’s US$1-trillion fund—the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund—sent shockwaves through global markets nearly two years ago when it said in November 2017 that it recommended the removal of oil and gas stocks—around US$35 billion worth of shares—from the fund’s equity benchmark index to make Norway’s wealth and economy less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices.

The initial proposal of the fund—which has amassed its vast wealth from none other than Norway’s oil and gas revenues and is therefore commonly referred to as ‘the oil fund’--was to dump all oil stocks from its portfolio, including significant stakes in Big Oil worth billions of U.S. dollars each.

Nearly two years later, after compromises and subsector changes in the index provider FTSE Russell that Norway uses as a reference, the initial proposal of dumping more than US$35 billion of oil stocks has been now narrowed down to stakes in purely exploration and production companies worth a total of less than US$6 billion—and also worth less than the fund’s stake in Shell alone.

Norwegian economists tell Bloomberg that the heavily reduced (not final yet) list of oil stocks for sale will likely have a very small effect and is reduced to a “symbolic” divestment, while Greenpeace’s finance campaign director for the Nordics, Martin Norman, described to Bloomberg the whittled-down proposal as “completely scandalous.”

The initial proposal shocked the markets as investors started questioning whether other major funds would follow suit and opt out of fossil fuels at a time when shareholders, investors, and environmentalists are increasingly pressing major oil companies to start taking climate change seriously and to prepare their business portfolios for a world of peak oil demand, whenever that may come.

After months of deliberations, Norway’s government proposed in March 2019 that the fund divest from 134 companies classified by the index provider FTSE Russell as belonging to the exploration and production subsector. Related: Big Oil Profits Lag Despite Rising Production

As at the end of 2018, the Norwegian fund held stakes in E&P companies—under FTSE Russell’s classification for such—with an approximate value of US$7.8 billion (66 billion Norwegian crowns).  

To compare, as of the end of 2018, the fund’s total equity holdings in oil and gas firms had a value of US$37 billion, spread in investments in 341 companies, including just below 1 percent in each of Exxon and Chevron, 2.45 percent in Shell, 2 percent in Total, 2.31 percent in BP, and 1.59 percent in Eni. The stake in Shell alone was worth US$5.9 billion.

Now almost two years after the initial proposal, Norway is close to making the final decision on which companies it will dump from its sovereign wealth fund, but along the way, it has whittled the initial list down to a much smaller list of pure exploration and production companies, sparing all major integrated oil firms from divestment. A change in the categories of the FTSE Russell index provider as of July 1, 2019, further drops some of the oil companies from the ‘exploration and production’ category and moves them to ‘refining and marketing’, leaving the new category ‘crude producers’ as the companies Norway will likely target to divest.

According to Bloomberg calculations, the Norwegian fund held shares in the ‘crude producers’ category worth US$5.7 billion as of end-2018—less than the fund’s US$5.9-billion stake in Shell alone.

As per the ‘crude producers’ category in FTSE Russell, the fund may divest stakes in a number of U.S. oil producers, including Anadarko, Apache Corp, Chesapeake Energy, Concho Resources, Continental Resources, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources, Marathon Oil Corp, Murphy Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources—to name just a few of the drillers in the U.S. shale patch. As a whole, the ‘crude producers’ list is heavy on U.S. shale firms, Canadian oil producers with major oil sands operations, and companies exploring for oil in Africa.

While Norway’s currently planned divestment will likely have a negligible effect on global oil stock indexes, it will have an effect on those U.S. oil firms that will end up on the final list of stake sales.

While the overall effect of the world’s largest fund ditching oil stocks is likely to be insignificant for stock markets, it could be a significant step toward institutional investors increasingly reviewing their participation in the fossil fuel sector, as calls for divesting from oil and gas are set to only grow louder.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Threaten To Set A New 2019 Low

Next Post

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com