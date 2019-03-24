What Norway’s Decision To Divest Means For US Shale

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.87 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.68 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 -0.037 -1.34%
Mars US 2 days 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
Urals 3 days 64.74 -1.10 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.88 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.730 -0.037 -1.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 3 days 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 3 days 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 3 days 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Girassol 3 days 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.78 +0.24 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.23 -0.50 -1.01%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 56.73 -0.25 -0.44%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.63 -0.25 -0.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.73 -0.25 -0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.98 -0.25 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.98 -0.25 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.48 -0.25 -0.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 53.28 -0.25 -0.47%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.48 -1.54 -2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Giddings 3 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
ANS West Coast 4 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.99 -0.94 -1.74%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.94 -0.94 -1.62%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.38 +0.15 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 3 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 8 hours Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day Once Upon A Time... North Korea Abruptly Withdraws Staff From Liaison Office
  • 21 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 1 day Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 7 hours Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 2 days Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 6 hours Telsa Sales in Europe
  • 6 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 7 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 3 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 2 days China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 2 days New Rebate For EVs in Canada

Breaking News:

OMV Turns Austrian Airlines Plastic Cups Into Synthetic Crude Oil

Alt Text

U.S. Didn’t Import Venezuelan Oil Last Week—For The First Time Ever

The United States didn’t import…

Alt Text

Be Wary Of Unrealistic Shale Growth Expectations

The shale production growth narrative…

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Minister: Aramco IPO On Track For 2021

After several delays, Saudi Minister…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Norway’s Decision To Divest Means For US Shale

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 24, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
shale drillers

After months of deliberations, Norway’s government proposed in March that the country’s US$1-trillion fund—the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund—divest from oil and gas exploration companies.

The move by the fund, which has amassed its vast wealth on the back of Norway’s oil and gas revenues, comes at a time when investors are increasingly pressing major oil companies to start taking climate change seriously and to prepare their business portfolios for a world of peak oil demand, whenever that may come.

Norway, however, is motivating its decision with financial reasons, aiming to cut exposure to the oil price risk. More importantly, the fund will not be divesting from any of the Big Oil firms.

While the decision to dump oil stocks initially sent shockwaves through the markets, the list of 134 companies proposed for exclusion includes only firms classified by the index provider FTSE Russell as belonging to the exploration and production subsector. The list is heavy on U.S. shale firms, Canadian oil producers with major oil sands operations, and companies exploring for oil in Africa.

This list could be a telltale sign of what the Norwegian financial experts think of the possible returns in the U.S. shale business, Canada’s oil sands, and oil and gas exploration in developing, and sometimes undemocratic and opaque, economies, Justin Mikulka of the Desmog blog argues.

The list includes Anadarko Petroleum, Apache Corp, Chesapeake Energy, Concho Resources, Continental Resources, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, EOG Resources, Marathon Oil Corp, Murphy Oil, Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources—to name just a few of the oil drillers in the U.S. shale patch. Related: Is Beijing Losing Its Footing In South China Sea?

The U.S. shale business, while gushing record-breaking oil production especially in the Permian, is no longer Wall Street’s darling, as both shareholders and banks have been growing increasingly impatient about the lack of the promised fat profits and returns. Many companies promise spending discipline, but many have increased debts to drill more and many struggle to become or stay cash-flow positive.

In Canada’s oil patch, increased production over the past year stretched takeaway capacity to its limits, Canadian oil prices plunged, and oil-producing Alberta mandated a province-wide production cut to help lift the price of domestic crude.

Norway’s list of Canadian companies whose stakes it will gradually divest includes Cenovus Energy, Encana Corp, Seven Generations Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources, but it does not include Suncor Energy or Husky Energy, for example.

The third major ‘group’ of E&P firms on Norway’s list includes companies from India (including Indian Oil Corp), Russia (including Novatek and Bashneft), or UK-listed companies with major assets and operations in Africa, such as Tullow Oil.

The whole 134-company-strong list may suggest that the Norwegian financial experts—who have managed the fund in such a way that its market value has exceeded US$1 trillion in less than three decades since it was created—don’t expect in the future big returns from the shale business, oil sands, or remote frontier exploration. Related: U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

Yet, the fund is not selling stakes in major integrated oil companies, and the share of the companies on the list for divestments is only a fraction of its oil and gas equity holdings.

As at the end of 2018, the Norwegian fund held stakes in E&P companies—under FTSE Russell’s classification for such—with an approximate value of US$7.8 billion (66 billion Norwegian crowns). This corresponds to 1.2 percent of the fund’s holdings in equities.

To compare, as of the end of 2018, the fund’s total equity holdings in oil and gas firms had a value of US$37 billion, spread in investments in 341 companies, including just below 1 percent in each of Exxon and Chevron, 2.45 percent in Shell, 2 percent in Total, 2.31 percent in BP, and 1.59 percent in Eni. The stake in Shell alone was worth US$5.9 billion.

The world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund will not be divesting those stakes.

Norway motivated the decision to cull exploration oil stocks with reducing financial exposure to volatile oil prices. The aim of the proposed divestment is “to reduce the vulnerability of our common wealth to a permanent oil price decline,” and “to reduce the aggregate oil price risk in the Norwegian economy,” considering that oil and gas is one of the pillars of the economy and the fund is designed to share the oil spoils with the country’s future generations.

“Many integrated oil and gas companies already have significant renewable energy operations, in absolute terms, and both the expert group and Norges Bank note that integrated companies may have significantly larger renewable energy operations than pure play renewable energy companies,” the Finance Ministry said in its report to Parliament.

“Moreover, it is anticipated that companies that do not have renewable energy as their main business will account for about 90 percent of the growth in listed renewable energy infrastructure towards 2030,” the report says. 

This could be a message to Big Oil as well—invest more in renewables to spread the risk of peak oil demand, whenever it comes, to stay relevant with what investors want.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

India Stops Taking In Venezuelan Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

 U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com