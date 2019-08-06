The U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.72 +0.09 +0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.14 +0.20 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.103 -0.008 -0.38%
Mars US 3 hours 56.33 -1.36 -2.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.54 -1.21 -1.96%
Urals 21 hours 59.55 -3.35 -5.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Bonny Light 21 hours 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.103 -0.008 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 58.77 -1.07 -1.79%
Murban 21 hours 60.31 -0.79 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 21 hours 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 21 hours 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 21 hours 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 21 hours 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.54 -1.21 -1.96%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.81 -0.17 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 41.89 -0.87 -2.03%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.19 -0.97 -1.82%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 55.09 -0.97 -1.73%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 52.74 -1.07 -1.99%
Peace Sour 4 hours 50.89 -1.12 -2.15%
Peace Sour 4 hours 50.89 -1.12 -2.15%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 51.99 -1.12 -2.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.89 -1.17 -2.02%
Central Alberta 4 hours 50.69 -1.47 -2.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 50.00 -1.25 -2.44%
Giddings 21 hours 43.75 -1.25 -2.78%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 +1.55 +2.51%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 47.58 -1.06 -2.18%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.53 -1.06 -2.02%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 51.53 -1.06 -2.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 50.00 -1.25 -2.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 -1.00 -2.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 -1.47 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 2 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 3 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 1 min Chinese Forces Are Staging at the Hong Kong Border
  • 4 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 20 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 11 hours Sweden's Biggest Cities Face Power Shortage Due To Tax Hike on Fossil Fuels
  • 6 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 5 mins OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt
  • 23 mins Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States
  • 11 hours Consumers Aren't Crazy About Electric Vehicles
  • 10 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 12 hours NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 4 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet

Breaking News:

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Alt Text

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

In less than eight years,…

Alt Text

Iran’s Newest Escape Route To Key Asian Oil Markets

The Duqm refinery, a Chinese…

Alt Text

Oil Industry Faces Imminent Talent Crisis

The oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company

By ZeroHedge - Aug 06, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
CNPC

The Trump Administration's decision to reimpose sanctions on the Iranian oil trade has dramatically reduced Iranian crude exports - but it hasn't stopped some of the U.S.'s largest economic rivals from accepting shipments of Iranian crude, according to several media investigations. Not only has China continued to import Iranian crude, so have several other Asian and Mediterranean countries, according to data from several tanker tracking services studied by the New York Times and other media organizations.

Per the NYT, in April 2018, before Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, Iran exported 2.5 million barrels of oil per day. One year later, that figure was at one million. And in June, after the end of the exceptions or waivers, ships in Iranian ports loaded about 500,000 barrels per day, according to Reid I'Anson, an energy economist at Kpler, a company tracking seaborne commodities.

Of course, this fact isn't lost on the Trump Administration, which, according to the FThas been tracking the movements of tankers linked to China's biggest state-run oil company amid signs that the ships are helping to bring in Iranian crude.

China National Petroleum Corp, via its subsidiary, the Bank of Kunlun, has, in recent months, employed a fleet of tankers to move oil from Iran to China.

And an NYT visualization of tanker traffic shows the route some of these tankers take while moving oil from Iran to China and elsewhere in the region.

Below are satellite images of some of these tankers docking at Chinese ports.

Last week, the Treasury Department sanctioned Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong for buying oil from Iran. The decision was intended to send a message to other Chinese firms, and anyone else buying Iranian oil who also hoped to do business with the U.S. Related: China Unlikely To Slap Retaliatory Tariff On U.S. Crude Oil

"Any entity considering evading our restrictions, particularly related to Iranian petrochemicals, should take this message seriously," said one official. "We recently sanctioned Zhuhai Zhenrong...for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase or acquisition of crude oil from Iran. This action underscores our commitment to enforcement."

But targeting CNPC would be an especially serious escalation at a time when tensions between the U.S. and China are nearing a breaking point. Even as satellite data and imagery suggest that the tankers linked to Bank of Kunlun are employing tactics including turning off tracking devices and changing their names.

Any U.S. decision to target CNPC would mark a significant escalation given the company’s status as China’s largest oil producer. Its publicly listed arm, PetroChina, has operations in the U.S. and secondary shares listed in New York, in addition to partnerships with international energy companies such as Ineos.

Bank of Kunlun said it was "not involved in the crude oil import business" and denied having "violated any laws or regulations." But people in Washington familiar with the activities of the bank said it was viewed by the U.S. as a "bad actor." "Bank of Kunlun has always been the sacrificial lamb for CNPC and, more broadly, for the Chinese government," said one former senior U.S. intelligence official. “It is a bank that the Chinese government recognises as expendable in some sense.”

And cracking down on the Bank of Kunlun would come with certain risks that might impede the U.S.'s agenda, particularly when it comes to North Korea.

"China is not going to do the U.S. any favours," said Dennis Wilder, a former top CIA and White House official. "This is the price you pay strategically. You cannot tell China on the one hand to be aligned with you on Iran and North Korea and at the same time decide you’re going to retard or destroy some of their corporations."

Still, after labeling China a currency manipulator last night, it appears Washington has decided on a hardline approach. Will sanctions on CNPC and the rest of the Chinese energy industry be next?

After all, Beijing has made clear that it has no problem being Iran's most important lifeline during an extremely difficult time.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

Next Post

Big Oil Profits Lag Despite Rising Production
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Oil Prices Soar On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Huge Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com