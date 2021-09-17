Norway Votes On Future Of Oil Exploration

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 71.97 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 75.34 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 5.105 -0.230 -4.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.209 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.07 -0.69 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.97 +0.83 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.01 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.59 -0.98 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 74.77 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.40 -1.12 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.60 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.03 -0.54 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 60.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 71.37 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.77 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 69.47 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 69.22 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 70.97 -0.24 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 67.97 -0.24 -0.35%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.59 +1.78 +2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 65.92 -0.64 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.87 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.87 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.75 +2.75 +4.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.05 +4.05 +5.47%

Norway Votes On Future Of Oil Exploration

By Editorial Dept - Sep 17, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
- Norway—the world’s North Sea offshore oil giant—has voted in critical parliamentary elections that will largely decide the fate of oil exploration. The left-wing opposition led by the Labour Party appears to have secured a stunning victory, with early results showing that they likely have won 99 of the 169 seats and could end up forming an absolute majority. With these numbers, it is possible that the new government will not have to join a coalition with the Greens, who would only support them if they moved to immediately end oil exploration—for good. Labour leader and millionaire Jonas Gahr Store has indicated his intentions to seek a compromise between pro-oil factions and those who would abruptly end oil exploration. Shore’s vision would be to continue to allow drilling, but only in areas already developed. At the same time, Norway’s newest offshore mature area licensing round has managed to attract over companies, who will now be slightly more at ease.

- The protests in Libya that closed Ras Lanuf and Es Sider earlier this week are now over, and oil exports have now resumed. But Libya’s crude problems are far from over. On Monday, protests calling for jobs and for Mustafa Sanalla to be ousted closed the 300,000 bpd Es Sider terminal and the Ras Lanuf, halting loadings. Despite the chronic disruptions to oil exports and production, Libya’s crude production has held fairly steady over…

