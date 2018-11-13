New Tech Could Save Big Oil $7 Billion Per Year

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.69 -4.24 -7.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.47 -4.65 -6.63%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.101 +0.313 +8.26%
Mars US 27 mins 59.69 -4.54 -7.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
Urals 17 hours 66.76 -2.27 -3.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.42 +0.37 +0.58%
Natural Gas 1 hour 4.101 +0.313 +8.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 69.11 -2.38 -3.33%
Murban 17 hours 71.23 -2.19 -2.98%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 60.73 -3.73 -5.79%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.82 -4.00 -5.73%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 64.91 -4.04 -5.86%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Bonny Light 17 hours 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Girassol 17 hours 66.70 -4.17 -5.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.82 +0.93 +1.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 23.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.83 -1.03 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.00 -4.25 -7.56%
Giddings 17 hours 45.75 -4.25 -8.50%
ANS West Coast 7 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.64 -4.24 -7.87%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.14 -4.24 -7.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.94 -0.26 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 6 minutes OPEC Builds Case For Oil Supply Cut
  • 15 minutes Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 7 mins Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 9 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 7 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 1 day Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 7 hours Can U.S. Add "Another Russia" to Oil Supply?
  • 1 day China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 1 day A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 3 hours A lesson from VW
  • 8 hours GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 3 hours A Strong U.S. Economy Will Boost Global Growth in 2019
  • 4 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 4 days Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up

Breaking News:

Sudan Set To Launch Oil Bidding Round In Q3 2019

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Soars Despite Plunging Oil Prices

The number of active oil…

Alt Text

Bolton: U.S. Is Preparing More Sanctions Against Iran

The United States government is…

Alt Text

Permian Drillers Prepare To Go Into Overdrive In 2019

Pipeline constraints have kept many…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

New Tech Could Save Big Oil $7 Billion Per Year

By Irina Slav - Nov 13, 2018, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
tech

Seven billion dollars—this is the sum that oil producers could save annually if they take advantage of all digital capabilities made available to them by a technology industry that’s been evolving at a breakneck speed. And this is just in the upstream segment, and just over the next five years, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie.

On the face of it, the fact that there are major savings to be had with digitalization is nothing new. More than enough has been written on the topic and there is undoubtedly more to come. What’s new, according to the report’s author, Greig Aitken, is the amount of new tech flooding the market and offering opportunities previously either unavailable or unaffordable for anyone but the supermajors.

Here’s how Aitken puts it: “The industry produces Big Data, but advances in analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), provide new ways of interpreting this data, producing previously unknowable insights. While large volumes of data in the past could be a problem, Big Data is now an asset. Moreover, advances in cloud computing and edge analytics mean firms do not need a supercomputer or a Supermajor's IT budget to capitalise on this opportunity.”

The problem, however, is the conservatism of the oil and gas industry. Most players in this field are wary of new technology because they are used to doing things in a certain way and rarely feel an urge to change to a whole new way of doing things. Yet, Aitken notes, just look at what Big Oil is saying about digitalization: it’s nothing but praise for the cost savings, the health and safety improvements, and not least, recovery rates and overall operational efficiency. Related: Non-OPEC Oil Output Soars Despite Price Slide

In the face of so much evidence supporting the potential of digital tech to make oil and gas companies’ lives easier and more profitable, no wonder there is a change in attitude already visible in the industry. KPMG’s latest CEO Outlook: Oil & Gas has suggested that the oil industry has fallen hard for digital tech, with artificial intelligence and robotics a particular focus of attraction. As much as 85 percent of respondents—52 global chief executives from the oil and gas industry—told KPMG that they have either already adopted AI in their operations or are in the process of testing it for adoption. What’s more, a high percentage of the respondents believe that this increased adoption of digital technology solutions will actually create more jobs.

The AI market in oil and gas has been estimated to reach US$2.85 billion by 2022, growing by a compound annual growth rate of 12.66 percent. It’s worth noting this AI market actually involves predictive algorithms, automation systems, and analytics, which are not exactly artificial intelligence per se, but the trend is clear: oil and gas is adopting more and more software solutions to improve their results and bottom lines.

Those that are still holding back should just ask shale producers in the United States how digitalization has transformed their business. Thanks to Big Data and advanced analytics, Aitken says in the report, shale producers have been able to materially lower their costs and boost their competitiveness in a very competitive environment. It’s about time conventional oil companies followed suit in greater numbers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall To One-Year Lows
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build
Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

 The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

 OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

 This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com