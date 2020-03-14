Natural Gas Is Now Truly A Global Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 31.73 +0.23 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 hours 35.44 +0.24 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph down Urals 2 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Graph up Marine 2 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 2 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 18.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Natural Gas Is Now Truly A Global Market

By Irina Slav - Mar 14, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
LNG tanker

With all the drama around crude oil right now natural gas has moved outside the spotlight but there are some interesting developments there as well, and a lot more positive than what is happening in oil. The natural gas trade is beginning to shape a truly international market.

As LNG trade intensifies, traders are being offered a growing variety of derivative instruments to trade in, Bloomberg’s Mathew Carr, Stephen Stapczynski and Anna Shiryaevskaya wrote this week.

Open interest in the Japan-Korea Marker, or JKM the benchmark for liquefied natural gas delivered in northern Asia, has increased threefold in the past 12 months, Bloomberg’s authors noted, reflecting a boom in the LNG trade but also a flourishing spot market that is driving the internationalization of natural gas trade.

The spot market evolution was a result of the expansion in LNG suppliers. The United States and Australia are perhaps the most prominent but there are also emerging LNG producing and exporting nations in Africa, with Canada also staking a claim in the LNG market. At the same time, more receiving terminals are being built to take in the increased supply, further feeding the evolution of an international gas market.

Almost a third of all LNG trade last year took place on the spot market, Shell said in its latest LNG Outlook. This is encouraging for the internationalization of trade in the commodity, according to analysts who spoke to Bloomberg, and that’s despite the price slump that’s hurt gas producers’ profits and cast a shadow over new liquefaction capacity investment decisions. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

What’s even better for the global natural gas trade is that it is separating itself from crude oil. Even though most of the natural gas trade is done under long-term contracts with prices linked to crude oil benchmarks, the emergence of a vibrant spot market has driven a divergence between oil and gas. This was most recently demonstrated by the fact that the JKM remained largely unchanged this week while oil crashed with a bang, Bloomberg’s authors pointed out.

All this doesn’t mean that this nascent natural gas market is without its problems. The growth in paper trading that suggests a maturing commodity market is certainly a good sign. The price depression, however, is not such a good sign because it is also depressing trade.

Here, LNG had the same fate as oil: the coronavirus that effectively closed China for business, as one industry executive said, affected both the oil and gas trade severely.

"China is effectively closed for business as it relates to long-term contracts right now," says Omar Khayum, chief executive Annova LNG, a project yet to be completed in Texas. 

But it is not just China. There is a global glut of natural gas and even though Shell expected the market to rebalance by next year, it couldn’t anticipate the blow the industry will receive from the COVID-19 epidemic. Related: Uber's Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

The JKM dipped in February amid the worst of the epidemic in China. It has since rebounded but, according to Platts Analytics, the spread of the virus to South Korea and Japan, which together account for almost 33 percent of global LNG demand, puts future demand at risk, too.

This is where the relatively new nature of the gas market becomes evident despite all the progress made thus far. There is no gas OPEC to step in and curb production to prop up prices.

There is an organization of gas exporters. It’s called the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and involves a dozen countries, led by Russia, Qatar, and Iran. The list of members also includes Nigeria—Africa’s top LNG producer—Egypt, which has recently staked a claim in the international gas market with several discoveries, and Libya.

However, this organization has so far made no hint that it is interested in acting in concert to control gas prices. The reason: the international gas market is not as developed as the international oil market, according to analysts. Yet as we saw, thanks to LNG, it is developing and maturing. We might someday see the equivalent of OPEC in gas, and this will be perhaps the clearest indication the international gas market has caught up with the oil market and has become a truly mature global market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

