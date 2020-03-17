Morgan Stanley Slashes Brent Oil Forecast To $30

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 26.95 -1.75 -6.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 30.41 -1.28 -4.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 45 mins 1.769 -0.084 -4.53%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 25.40 -2.88 -10.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 30.63 -3.50 -10.25%
Graph up Urals 2 days 30.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.11 -2.76 -8.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.11 -2.76 -8.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 29.42 -4.21 -12.52%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 45 mins 1.769 -0.084 -4.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 31.36 -2.62 -7.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 32.39 -2.81 -7.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 18.67 -6.96 -27.16%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.93 -0.32 -0.74%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 28.58 -3.70 -11.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 29.42 -4.21 -12.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 29.42 -4.21 -12.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 29.40 -4.16 -12.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 30.63 -3.50 -10.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.86 -1.48 -9.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 13.30 -3.03 -18.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 29.55 -3.03 -9.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 29.10 -3.03 -9.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 24.45 -3.03 -11.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 18.70 -3.03 -13.94%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 18.70 -3.03 -13.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 22.95 -3.03 -11.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 27.70 -3.03 -9.86%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 19.20 -3.03 -13.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.11 -2.76 -8.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 25.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 19.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 32.72 -0.75 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 22.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 26.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 26.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 25.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 19.00 -3.00 -13.64%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 34.18 -3.78 -9.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 13 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 20 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 1 hour Did the Federal Reserve blow it with their Sunday announcement?
  • 1 hour Crude Oil Tug of Price War Between U.S. Russia and Saudi Arabia
  • 4 hours The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 38 mins COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 18 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 1 day Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 4 hours Rip. S&P.
  • 17 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 day Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 1 day MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak

Breaking News:

Surprise Inventory Draw Fails To Move Oil Markets

Alt Text

Oil Plunges As Saudis Boost Exports To Record High

Saudi Arabia has escalated the…

Alt Text

The Countries Hit Hardest By The Oil Price War

The oil market meltdown will…

Alt Text

Can Oil Prices Recover?

Following oil’s historic price drop…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Morgan Stanley Slashes Brent Oil Forecast To $30

By Irina Slav - Mar 17, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore

Morgan Stanley further cut its oil price forecast, now expecting Brent crude to average $30 a barrel during the second quarter, from $35 a barrel earlier.

Reuters quoted the investment bank as saying, “Temporary sell-offs to even lower levels are possible, if not likely.”

Barclays also revised its oil price forecast earlier this month. The UK bank now expects Brent to average $43 a barrel in 2020, with West Texas Intermediate at $40. That’s down from an earlier forecast of $59 for Brent and $54 for WTI. Even earlier, Morgan Stanley said it expected Brent crude to average $55 a barrel in the second quarter, down from $57.50 earlier, and WTI to trade at around $50 a barrel, down from $52.50.

For now, Goldman is the most pessimistic. The investment bank said last week we could see Brent fall as low as $20 a barrel if the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia continues long enough.

It was this war, rather than the prospects of a global recession on the back of the coronavirus outbreak, that "completely changes the outlook for oil and gas markets," according to Goldman analyst Daniel Courvalin, as quoted by Business Insider. "The prognosis for the oil market is even more dire than in November 2014, when such a price war last started, as it comes to a head with the significant collapse in oil demand due to the coronavirus," Courvalin said.

International agencies are also revising their forecasts, for oil demand this time. The EIA, the IEA, and OPEC all expect demand to take a beating this year, mostly because of the coronavirus, again.

Worse may be yet to come, at least according to Rystad Energy.

“Oil prices have reacted extremely negatively and we believe ... that we have not seen the bottom of the oil price just yet,” the Norwegian consultancy said, as quoted by CNBC. “The potential loss of demand in March-April may dwarf anything the World has ever seen, just when OPEC+ producers open the floodgates of new supply to the market.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Most Destructive Oil Price Crash In History?

Next Post

Why The Oil Price Crash Won't Save Airlines
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com