The Most Destructive Oil Price Crash In History?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 28.86 -2.87 -9.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 31.41 -4.03 -11.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph down Urals 4 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 25.98 +0.23 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 30.73 +0.23 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 22.23 +0.23 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 37.96 -3.63 -8.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 10 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 16 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 10 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 21 hours Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 hour The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 8 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 11 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 7 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 1 day Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.

Breaking News:

Azerbaijani Economy At Stake As Oil Prices Plummet

Alt Text

Oil Price Crash Continues Despite $1.5 Trillion Fed Intervention

The Federal Reserve has just…

Alt Text

Should You Sell Your Oil Stocks Now?

How much further can oil…

Alt Text

Russian Oil Giants Prepare For A Production Surge

Russian oil firms plan to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Most Destructive Oil Price Crash In History?

By Tom Kool - Mar 16, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil rig

As markets brace for yet another week of total liquidation (even gold fell below $1500), oil drillers are preparing for the worst.

Last time crude traded this low, back in 2016, U.S. oil firms entered survival mode, slashing costs, cutting jobs and optimizing drilling processes. But this time, there’s not a whole lot left to cut.

The 2014-2016 oil price crash happened gradually, over the course of several months. 2020’s crash happened in just a few weeks and could end up being a lot more destructive.

IHS Markit expects the ‘largest-ever oil glut’ to be between two and four times bigger than the 2015-2016 glut of 360 million barrels. All of this is happening at a moment that global crude demand is tumbling. Analysts even believe that the current drop in oil demand will turn out to be the most dramatic decline in history.

Hedge fund chief Pierre Andurand was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that “This global pandemic is something the world hasn’t witnessed since 1918,” and that “I do not see how the demand drop wouldn’t be multiples of the drop witnessed during the global financial crisis.”

Trafigura, one of the world’s largest independent oil traders even expects consumption of crude oil to fall by some 10 million bpd until May, reflecting a 10 percent drop in total global demand, spelling a doom scenario for crude markets. Related: Saudi Arabia Strikes Back At Russia In Key Oil Market

So what does this mean for the upstream oil and gas industry? Many drillers, oilfield service companies, and suppliers already had less meat on the bones, and a good portion of them continue to fail to sustain a positive free cash flow.

The drastic cost-cutting that started this week will have a direct impact on oilfield services and suppliers, but also exploration companies are set to become immediate victims of the price plunge. Morgan Stanley estimates that most companies will revise their budget guidance downward by about 25 percent.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Matt Johnson, Chief Executive at Primary Vision, an industry data tracker, says that E&P spending could come down 40 percent before the end of the year and that, in the Permian alone, 1,500 to 3,000 oilfield service jobs could be at risk of disappearing in the next two months.

U.S. oil firms will turn to their suppliers and service companies and once again ask for serious discounts. As I wrote on Friday, Parsley Energy asked service providers “to reconsider your pricing,” and help them achieve an “at least 25 percent” reduction in costs. But oilfield services are arguably in a worse position. “Anyone dumb enough to ask for a discount today is an (expletive),” a drilling executive who did not want to be identified said.

Either way, OFS companies might not have a choice, and it’ll be sink or swim situation if prices don’t rise to at least $40+ per barrel within the next 8 weeks.

The U.S. and Canadian rig counts are already coming down, and this trend is expected to accelerate in the next couple of weeks as drillers focus operations on the lowest cost wells. Given the current production shut-ins and spending cutbacks, Oilprice.com expects a rig count decline of 20-25 percent within the next 3-4 months. Related: Yergin: No End In Sight For The Oil Price Crisis

But it’s not just short-cycle drilling operations and ongoing projects that are being slowed down. New (mega)projects are now unlikely to receive the green light. Kallanish Energy reported that Husky Energy’s Lloydminister thermal projects ‘’have been deferred and will be reconsidered as market conditions improve’’. Kallanish also reports that Husky has deferred projects in offshore China and the development in Indonesia of the MDA-MBH natural gas field.

Several megaprojects such as the $14 billion LNG Quebec facility are teetering on the brink as large investors such as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway are pulling out. Sadly, deferring or scrapping exploration and production projects completely might be the only way for oil & gas firms to ride out of the storm.

Going forward, the industry should brace for more pain, as not even a Fed emergency rate cut of 100 basis points could keep oil prices from tumbling on Monday morning, stoking fears of $10 oil.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers
U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com