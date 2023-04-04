China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.85 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 84.94 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.72 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.092 -0.014 -0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.753 +0.016 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%
Chart Mars US 46 mins 79.11 +5.49 +7.46%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.753 +0.016 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.37 +6.18 +8.01%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.71 +6.79 +8.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.08 +5.53 +7.22%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.85 +5.98 +7.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 +5.58 +7.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.26 +5.53 +6.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.84 +6.72 +8.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.09 +4.59 +7.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.17 +4.75 +8.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.57 +4.75 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.82 +4.75 +6.24%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.97 +4.75 +6.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.67 +4.75 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.67 +4.75 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.97 +4.75 +6.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.92 +4.75 +5.92%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 74.27 +4.75 +6.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +4.87 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +4.75 +7.22%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.95 +4.75 +6.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.90 +4.75 +6.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +4.75 +6.60%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 8 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As Crude And Gasoline Inventories Fall

The Clean Energy Subsidy Dispute That Could Define Europe's Future

The Clean Energy Subsidy Dispute That Could Define Europe's Future

The long-standing dispute over renewable…

Can Big Oil Do More To Prevent Oil Spills?

Can Big Oil Do More To Prevent Oil Spills?

While the safety record of…

The Oil Bulls Are Back On The Attack

The Oil Bulls Are Back On The Attack

OPEC+ sent oil prices soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. dollar, which has been the currency of choice in oil trade since the 1970s, is still the dominant currency in the market.
  • While the Chinese currency has made inroads in global trade, the yuan accounts for just 2.7% of the market.
  • Several deals and summits in recent weeks signaled that China and Russia are moving to try to sideline the U.S. dollar.
Join Our Community

The increasingly closer relations between China and Russia and the Chinese push to make its currency more relevant on the global markets are challenging the dominance of the petrodollar.   

The U.S. dollar, which has been the currency of choice in oil trade since the 1970s, is still the dominant currency in the market and global currency reserves. But several recent deals and highest-level summits have sought to undermine the dollar’s dominance. 

The new geopolitical alliances, where China and Russia are working to oppose a U.S.-led global order, could undermine the petrodollar. 

China has been looking for years to establish more trade deals in yuan to increase the relevance of its currency on the global markets and challenge the U.S. dollar’s dominance in international trade, including in energy trade.

During a landmark visit to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh in December, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and the Arab Gulf nations should use the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trades.

“China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries, expand imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen cooperation in upstream oil and gas development, engineering services, storage, transportation and refining, and make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade,” Xi said in December, as carried by Reuters

While the Chinese currency has made inroads in global trade, the yuan accounts for just 2.7% of the market, compared to the U.S. dollar’s share of 41%.  Related: Tesla Smashes Q1 Delivery Record Thanks To Price Cuts

Moreover, the U.S. dollar accounted for more than 58% of the global currency reserves as of the end of 2022, compared to a 2.7% share for the Chinese yuan, per data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Several deals and summits in recent weeks signaled that China and Russia are moving to try to sideline the U.S. dollar. 

Last month, China’s Xi met with Putin in Moscow, and the Russian president not only endorsed trade in yuan with China but also with other countries. 

“We support the use of Chinese yuan in payments between Russia and countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russian media. 

According to Putin, two-thirds of the bilateral trade between China and Russia is already being done in the two national currencies—the yuan and the ruble, respectively. 

Over the past year, Russia has turned to trade in yuan in the wake of the Western sanctions on its exports, imports, and energy trade, as the Chinese currency has become Putin’s only alternative to reducing exposure to the U.S. dollar and the euro, and limiting the fallout of the sanctions that have seen Russian state assets seized in Western countries. 

Last week, China and Brazil agreed to carry out bilateral trade settlements in their own currencies and dump the U.S. dollar as the intermediary currency, in another move seen as China’s increased efforts to undermine the dollar dominance.  

Brazil and China are part of the so-called BRICS alliance of five major emerging economies—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. 

Also last week, China reportedly completed its first trade of liquefied natural gas (LNG) settled in yuan on the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese state oil and gas giant CNOOC and TotalEnergies completed the first LNG trade on the exchange with settlement in the Chinese currency, the exchange said in a statement carried by Reuters.

The U.S. dollar hasn’t lost its power in global trade, especially in energy trade, but the growing divide between the U.S. and the West on the one hand, and the China/Russia axis on the other hand, could embolden China to look to further boost the relevance of the yuan in the new world order. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Wheat Production Problems Could Worsen Food Inflation
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry
Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are
Oil Rallies On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rallies On Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com