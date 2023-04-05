Fitch Raises Saudi Arabia’s Credit Rating Due To “Formidable” Foreign Reserves

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.98 -0.73 -0.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.31 -0.63 -0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.46 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.132 +0.026 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 +0.032 +1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 79.11 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 +0.032 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.17 +0.80 +0.96%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.21 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.78 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Basra Light 491 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.60 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.73 -0.18 -0.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.22 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.97 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.46 +0.29 +0.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.86 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.11 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.26 +0.29 +0.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.96 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.26 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.21 +0.29 +0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 74.56 +0.29 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.24 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 6 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 7 hours What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 50 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Another Russian Energy Oligarch Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Are Deepening Ties Between Russia And China A Threat To Western Interests?

Are Deepening Ties Between Russia And China A Threat To Western Interests?

China and Russia continue to…

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

China And Russia Look To Challenge The Petrodollar

The new geopolitical alliances, where…

Will OPEC’s Surprise Production Cuts Push Oil Prices To $100?

Will OPEC’s Surprise Production Cuts Push Oil Prices To $100?

OPEC+ stunned the oil market,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Fitch Raises Saudi Arabia’s Credit Rating Due To “Formidable” Foreign Reserves

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2023, 8:04 AM CDT
  • Fitch has upgraded Saudi Arabia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating from an A to an A+.
  • Saudi Arabia has a much stronger debt-GDP ratio than many other sovereigns and its dependence on oil has fallen although remains high.
  • Its dependence on oil, weak World Bank governance indicators, and its vulnerability to geopolitical shocks are its main ratings weaknesses.
Join Our Community

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday upgraded Saudi Arabia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A,' citing the Kingdom's strong fiscal position and "formidable" foreign reserves.

The outlook on the rating is "stable," said Fitch, which noted that the world's top crude oil exporter has a much stronger debt-to-GDP ratio than many other sovereigns, as well as significant fiscal buffers in the form of deposits and other public sector assets.  

"Saudi Arabia has one of the highest reserve coverage ratios among Fitch-rated sovereigns at 18 months of current external payments," the rating agency said.

Dependence on oil remains high, although it has fallen in the past decade. The high oil dependence remains a rating weakness for Saudi Arabia's economy, in addition to weak World Bank governance indicators and vulnerability to geopolitical shocks, Fitch noted.

Oil revenue is expected to account for around 60% of Saudi Arabia's total budget revenue in 2023-2024, but this share has dropped from 90% a decade ago. Oil GDP represents as much as 30% of total nominal GDP in the Kingdom, according to Fitch.

Last year, Saudi Arabia received as much as $326 billion in oil revenues, its biggest oil sales haul in the era of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although monthly revenues have been lower in recent months after oil prices slid to around $80 per barrel at the end of last year.

According to Fitch, a $10 per barrel move in oil prices would change the rating agency's budget forecast by just over 2% of GDP.

Saudi Arabia's budget is set to be close to balance this year, compared to a surplus of 2.5% last year, due to lower expected average oil price in 2023 ($85 a barrel per Fitch projections) and lower oil production. Those are expected to offset increased revenues from the non-oil sector. 

Saudi Arabia led a group of several major OPEC+ producers who announced on Sunday a surprise 1.66 million bpd cut in production between May and December this year as "a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Middle East Oil Prices Jump After Surprise OPEC+ Cuts

Next Post

India's Refinery Throughput Rises After Fuel Demand Hits 24-Year High
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market
How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry
Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are

Western Oil Companies Are Not Welcome In Iraq But Russian And Chinese Ones Are
Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?
U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

U.S. Losing Influence As Saudi Arabia Joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com