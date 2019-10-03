Markets Fear Oil Price Collapse: Should OPEC Cut More Production?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.65 +0.20 +0.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.93 +0.22 +0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.348 +0.019 +0.82%
Mars US 3 hours 52.75 -0.19 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
Urals 22 hours 51.85 -2.60 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Bonny Light 22 hours 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.28 -4.57 -8.33%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.348 +0.019 +0.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 57.34 -1.10 -1.88%
Murban 22 hours 59.05 -1.44 -2.38%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 49.44 -0.22 -0.44%
Basra Light 22 hours 61.35 +0.05 +0.08%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 58.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 22 hours 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Bonny Light 22 hours 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Girassol 22 hours 59.74 -0.21 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.72 -0.93 -1.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 36.65 -0.46 -1.24%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 38.84 -2.08 -5.08%
Canadian Condensate 44 days 46.64 -0.98 -2.06%
Premium Synthetic 34 days 53.04 -0.98 -1.81%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 47.99 -0.63 -1.30%
Peace Sour 6 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Peace Sour 6 hours 45.79 -0.58 -1.25%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 47.64 -0.78 -1.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 52.09 -0.18 -0.34%
Central Alberta 6 hours 46.79 -0.98 -2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.75 -1.75 -3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 22 hours 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 21 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 46.40 -0.19 -0.41%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.00 -0.75 -1.71%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.07 -0.98 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 14 hours Climate activist Greta Thunberg proclaimed “Successor of Christ” by Church of Sweden
  • 1 hour It's the demand, Stupid
  • 3 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 1 hour Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 17 hours ''I Love You China''
  • 16 hours Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 6 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 2 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 2 hours Scientists and Climate Change
  • 2 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 13 hours Trading Strategy
  • 22 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 8 hours Can Argentina's Dead Cow be milked? n Argentina, politics threatens oil production growth again
  • 11 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Venezuela Halts Last Oil Blending Operation

Alt Text

High Volatility Highlights Opportunity In Energy Stocks

Energy stocks have taken a…

Alt Text

Geopolitical Risk Can’t Keep Oil From Falling

While the Pentagon’s promise to…

Alt Text

Shipping U.S. Oil To Asia Just Got A Lot More Expensive

Shipping rates for oil tankers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Markets Fear Oil Price Collapse: Should OPEC Cut More Production?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 03, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC

It’s been nearly three years since the world’s top oil exporter and OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia forged an alliance with Russia to start managing oil supply with the hope of rebalancing the market and ensuring, in their words, market stability, in other words—higher oil prices.

While they have managed to put a floor under oil prices, the allies in the OPEC+ deal have failed to materially move prices higher. With fears of demand faltering, the leaders of the pact—Saudi Arabia and Russia—face a tough test ahead. Should they deepen the cuts and lose additional market share, (mostly) to U.S. oil? Or should they just stay put and wait for the storm to pass, jawboning the market about ‘stability’ in the meantime?

On top of these questions, the leaders of the OPEC+ coalition are now facing another force on the oil market—increased unpredictability in geopolitics, as the attacks on vital Saudi oil infrastructure that knocked 5 percent of global oil supply offline for a few weeks showed.

Despite the ongoing production cuts from the OPEC+ alliance, and despite the worst disruption of oil supply in history, oil prices not only haven’t moved significantly higher, they are now even lower than they were on the day just before the attacks. On September 13, Brent Crude prices closed at $60.22 a barrel. On October 2, Brent Crude closed at $57.75 per barrel, after the Saudis were busy reassuring the market over the past weeks that the affected capacity has been restored and not a single oil shipment to customers would be skipped.  

Sure, the Saudi reassurances have played a significant role in weighing on oil prices after they had spiked the most on record on the day after the attacks. But lingering concerns about flagging global oil demand growth and weakening economies returned with a vengeance on the market and sent oil prices lower than they were just before the attacks.  

Oil prices had just had their worst quarter this year, the worst three-month performance since Q4 2018 when prices crashed by 40 percent after the U.S. granted six-month waivers to the eight largest Iranian oil buyers.

In Q3, concerns about demand trumped geopolitics and the fact that U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela further tightened and cut off some more oil supply to the market, in addition to the cuts by the OPEC+ group.

And one question started to weave its way to the top of analysts’ minds: are those cuts enough?

“I think they will want to plow ahead of keeping OPEC+ cuts in place and will start using concerns about the global economy and trade war to stay the course,” Joe McMonigle, Senior Energy Advisor with Hedgeye Risk Management, told Bloomberg.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and many other organizations and analysts, including OPEC, have trimmed their oil demand growth estimates several times this year already, on the back of signs of slowing economic growth in the world, also due to the U.S.-China trade spat.    Related: Don’t Expect Oil Prices To Go Much Higher This Year

If the pace of global economy deteriorates further, the IEA could revise down again its oil demand growth expectations for this year and next, its executive director Fatih Birol said last week.

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak also sees global oil demand growth slowing this year on the back of the trade disputes, and expects that growth could be just 1 million barrels per day. Yet, expectations are that as early as in 2020, demand growth will accelerate to 1.4 million bpd, Novak hopes.

Russia and Saudi Arabia need to continue their cooperation, including in stabilizing the oil market, Novak said during a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week Forum in Moscow on Wednesday.  

The Russian minister, however, warned that black swans—extreme and highly unpredictable events with severe impacts—are ‘flying around’ the oil market, making forecasting even more difficult. Related: China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

At the energy forum this week, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin also commented on the OPEC+ alliance and said that “Russia remains a responsible party to the OPEC+ deal. We are convinced that cooperation will continue to develop.”     

At a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, at which Novak was also present, Putin said that “The recent attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia certainly triggered a hike in oil prices, but I was sure that everything would return to today’s indicators because there are no serious grounds for fundamental market fluctuations. They do not exist partly owing to our common efforts to stabilise the world market.”

But with slowing oil demand growth and economies, Saudi Arabia and Russia may have to not only continue cooperation, but also make it more flexible to mitigate a potentially devastating effect of a ‘black swan’ event on the oil market.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

Next Post

Meet The Mad Scientists Performing Universe-Breaking Experiments
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?
Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

 $300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

 Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com