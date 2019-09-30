OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.11 -1.80 -3.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.28 -1.76 -2.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 -0.072 -3.00%
Mars US 3 days 56.01 -0.65 -1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 4 days 55.95 -0.50 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.58 -1.57 -2.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 -0.072 -3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 61.59 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 4 days 64.34 +0.31 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.04 +0.58 +1.08%
Basra Light 4 days 64.82 -0.70 -1.07%
Saharan Blend 4 days 62.65 +0.31 +0.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Bonny Light 4 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Girassol 4 days 63.99 +0.58 +0.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.51 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.99 -1.47 -3.55%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 43.41 -0.50 -1.14%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 56.31 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 5 days 50.26 -0.50 -0.99%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Peace Sour 5 days 48.91 -0.50 -1.01%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 55.66 -0.50 -0.89%
Central Alberta 5 days 49.91 -0.50 -0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.95 -0.43 -0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Giddings 4 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
ANS West Coast 18 days 63.84 -0.03 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.86 -0.50 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.84 +0.82 +1.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes Trading Strategy
  • 10 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 15 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 2 hours Scientists and Climate Change
  • 4 hours Shocked that U.S. did not unilaterally bomb Iran, MBS says Saudi will not Shooty Shooty Iran by themselves.
  • 10 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 15 hours 70 Years Of Communist China
  • 12 hours The Only Thing Left Is A Trade Deal - Why The Bear Is Still Coming...
  • 9 hours Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 13 hours Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 39 mins How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 2 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 10 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 17 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 14 hours Obama Did It Too - What A Shocker - Trump Bad, Obama Good ... *Cough* Snowden

Breaking News:

Report: Tesla Is Short Of Q3 Vehicle Delivery Target

Alt Text

Tech Titans Start Internet Space Race

Tech titans are showing increasing…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Drop As Bearish Risk Soars

Trader war concerns and news…

Alt Text

Scientific Breakthrough? A New Way To Make Electricity From Heat

A team of scientists say…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Erdogan: It's "Impossible" For Turkey To Stop Iranian Oil & Gas Imports

Join Our Community
Tehran

Returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters Friday that it remains "impossible" for Turkey to halt its oil and gas purchases from Iran in conformity to US sanctions. He affirmed commitment to continuing to buy oil and gas from Iran despite US threats, with no plans to halt or even reduce imports in the future.

He said further he was "not afraid" of possible US sanctions over continued dealings with Tehran, Reuters reported. This as the Trump administration has gone after Chinese shipping companies this week over alleged sanctions busting activity related to Iranian oil imports to China and other east Asian ports.

Image via Fars News

No doubt Erdogan has to be taking note of the lengths to which Washington is prepared to go, which included rattling the global shipping industry this week by sanctioning Chinese firms China Concord Petroleum Co., Kunlun Shipping Co., Pegasus 88 Ltd., and COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co, in its long-haul campaign to see Iranian oil exports go to "zero".

Turkey has long been exclusively reliant on imports to meet the growing energy needs of its 80 million citizens.

Turkish media sources note that even the country's electrical grid is heavily tied to natural gas imports, as "almost 40 percent of its electricity is produced in gas-fired plants."

As Ahval News details further:

Under the terms of long-term supply contracts signed by Ankara and Tehran before the new round of sanctions, Turkey was set to buy 9.5 billion cubic meters of gas over the period up to 2026.

Ankara has from the very beginning of Trump pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing sanctions remained defiant, which Turkish officials have consistently framed as a matter of economic survival.

Turkey’s Economy Minister said from the start of the first round of Washington's Iran sanctions following the JCPOA pullout that US dictates on Iran "are not binding for us" and further that "we will only follow our own national interests."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Oil Giant Significantly Boosts Shale Reserves

Next Post

This High-Profile Gas Deal Upends Regional Geopolitics
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas
Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com