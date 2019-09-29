China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 55.91 -0.50 -0.89%
Brent Crude 2 days 61.04 -0.70 -1.13%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.404 -0.039 -1.60%
Mars US 2 days 56.01 -0.65 -1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
Urals 3 days 55.95 -0.50 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.15 -1.44 -2.38%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.404 -0.039 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 61.59 +0.30 +0.49%
Murban 3 days 64.34 +0.31 +0.48%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.04 +0.58 +1.08%
Basra Light 3 days 64.82 -0.70 -1.07%
Saharan Blend 3 days 62.65 +0.31 +0.50%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 +0.54 +0.87%
Girassol 3 days 63.99 +0.58 +0.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 62.35 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 41.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 43.91 -0.08 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 40 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 30 days 56.81 -0.08 -0.14%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.76 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.16 -0.08 -0.14%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.41 -0.08 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.38 +0.14 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Giddings 3 days 46.25 -0.50 -1.07%
ANS West Coast 17 days 63.87 -0.37 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 3 days 49.86 -0.50 -0.99%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 3 days 53.81 -0.50 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.50 -0.50 -0.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.02 +0.08 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes USA - Iran war
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 10 minutes Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 14 minutes Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 3 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 24 mins Rich Get Richer and the Poor Get Poorer
  • 1 min Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 3 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 4 hours 70 Years Of Communist China
  • 1 hour Name 1 important problem of United States that got ANY progress in resolving in the last 15 years
  • 23 hours Brasil Massive $25 Billion Block Auctions Move Ahead
  • 3 hours The World of used solar modules is like a TIDAL WAVE now.
  • 8 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 1 day WTI price required for profitable operation?
  • 6 hours Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 hour With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 20 hours Is the United Nations a Failure and Should it be Disbanded?

Breaking News:

Petrobras To Reduce Mountain Of Debt, To Focus On Deepwater Oil

Alt Text

The Largest Trading Busts In The History Of Oil

Last week’s viral story about…

Alt Text

US Oil & Gas Rigs Fall For Sixth Straight Week

The US oil and gas…

Alt Text

Secret Survey: U.S. Shale In A State Of 'Deep Anxiety'

A new survey from the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

By Irina Slav - Sep 29, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Renewable Boom

When earlier this year China announced subsidies for 22.79 GW of new solar power capacity, those following the country’s renewable energy story must have started to worry. The capacity subsidized is half the amount approved in 2017, at 53 GW. And chances are that solar and wind additions will continue to fall.

Subsidies are one reason. In January, Beijing said it will only approve solar power projects if they are cost-competitive with coal. Judging by the size of subsidies announced in July, more than 22 GW in projects can boast cost-competitiveness with coal.

Yet there is another reason: curtailment. China-based journalist Michael Standaert wrote in a recent story for Yale Environment 360 that China’s solar and wind farms continue to produce electricity that is wasted because there is not enough transmission capacity.

Renewable energy is a top priority for China as it fights one of the worst air pollution levels in the world while subject to an uncomfortably high degree of reliance on energy imports, namely oil and gas. At the same time, it is one of the biggest—if not the single biggest—driver of global energy demand as its middle class grows fast and with it, energy demand. Now, it seems, energy demand is taking the upper hand.

China has substantially increased subsidies for shale gas exploration and methane separation from coal, Standaert writes. He also quotes a former IEA official as saying, “Though China is the largest clean energy market in the world, wind and solar only accounted for 5.2 percent and 2.5 percent of China’s national power generation in 2018.”

What’s more, Kevin Tu, now a fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, tells Standaert that “Against the backdrop of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war and a slowing Chinese economy, political priority of climate change in China is unlikely to become very high in the near future, indicating great difficulties for Beijing to further upgrade its climate ambitions.” Related: Russia’s Oil Reserves Now Worth $1.2 Trillion

In short, renewables won’t cut it when you need cheap power to feed growing energy demand. By the way, China is not alone in this situation. Energy demand is rising on a global scale and this means emissions are rising, too.

In its latest International Energy Outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration poured cold water on the hopes of many climate change fighters by estimating global energy demand will increase by as much as 50 percent between 2018 and 2050. That’s under the EIA’s reference case scenario, that is, the middle ground between the scenario of high economic growth, under which energy demand growth will be even greater and the scenario of low economic growth, which could give the planet a breather.

Unsurprisingly, Asia will be the biggest driver of this growing demand and China specifically as its economy continues to expand at rates higher than the mature economies of the OECD. As it expands, Beijing—as other governments around the world—would need to juggle between satisfying this growing energy demand and cutting emissions.

It seems like an impossible task. To do it, China would need to solve the curtailment problem and make solar and wind even cheaper, and not just for households but for the industrial sector: it is this sector that will account for most of energy demand growth to 2050.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vietnam Tests China’s Patience In The South China Sea

Next Post

The War Over Critical Mineral Supply
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oil Plunges After Saudi Arabia Announces Yemen Ceasefire

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com