Make Or Break Time For The Iran Nuclear Deal

Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 44 mins 100.8 +1.49 +1.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 55 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Graph up Marine 4 days 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 270 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 56 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 52 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 7 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Libya On The Brink Of Conflict Despite Rising Oil Output

Libya On The Brink Of Conflict Despite Rising Oil Output

Libya's oil output may have…

Belgium PM: "Next 5-10 Winters Will Be Difficult" As Energy Crisis Persists

Belgium PM: “Next 5-10 Winters Will Be Difficult” As Energy Crisis Persists

Belgian’s Prime Minster is warning…

Biden Administration Urges Refiners To Curb Fuel Exports

Biden Administration Urges Refiners To Curb Fuel Exports

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm…

Make Or Break Time For The Iran Nuclear Deal

By Editorial Dept - Aug 26, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
Washington has now “commented” on Iran’s response to the draft nuclear deal, though we still don’t know what the nature of those comments was. Speculation is that the comments focused on economic guarantees for Iran. It’s all making Israel nervous, with its finger on the trigger, though much of this is electioneering ahead of polls in just a few months in Israel. The Israeli PM has urged Biden to call off the deal, claiming that Tehran is now calling the shots and manipulating the contents. And Netanyahu is using this opportunity for some serious grandstanding.  

Some optimism that a deal will be concluded ultimately comes from accusations within the Iranian political arena that when talks to revive the deal initially restarted in April 2021, certain hardline elements in Tehran opposed the deal in order to later take credit for it themselves following elections in June that same year. 

At the same time, the U.S. this week ordered airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria, and everyone’s waiting to see how Russia is going to deploy those Iranian drones it recently received against Ukraine, despite Washington’s warnings to Tehran to avoid this path in the middle of nuclear deal negotiations. 

Oil markets have been responding to rumors of a potential nuclear deal, but Saudi comments about OPEC+’s purview to cut output at any given time to balance out a market the Kingdom’s energy…

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw



