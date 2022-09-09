Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.16 +2.62 +3.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.23 +3.08 +3.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 +3.58 +3.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.057 +0.142 +1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.419 +0.073 +3.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.419 +0.073 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 284 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 21 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Drought Forces British Columbia To Suspend Water Permits For Oil Firms

Ethereum Overhaul May Cut Its Emissions By 99%

Ethereum Overhaul May Cut Its Emissions By 99%

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum,…

Bearish Sentiment Builds In Oil Markets

Bearish Sentiment Builds In Oil Markets

Bearish sentiment appears to have…

An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices To $65, But Is It Worth It?

An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices To $65, But Is It Worth It?

A new Iran nuclear deal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Magnetic Breakthrough Could Help Save Electricity

By Brian Westenhaus - Sep 09, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Ames Laboratory scientists discovered magnetic interactions that could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through special materials.
  • The results could impact future technological advancements in quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
  • This is important work in energy savings and making more power available for less electrical expense.
Join Our Community

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of the Kagome layered topological material TbMn6Sn6 to understand it and its magnetic characteristics better. These results could impact future technological advancements in quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.

The research is discussed in the paper “Low-temperature competing magnetic energy scales in the topological ferrimagnet TbMn6Sn6,” published in Physical Review X. Kagomes are a type of material whose structure is named after a traditional Japanese basket weaving technique. The weave produces a pattern of hexagons surrounded by triangles and vice-versa. The arrangement of the atoms in Kagome metals reproduces the weaving pattern. This characteristic causes electrons within the material to behave in unique ways.

Solid materials have electronic properties controlled by their electronic band structure characteristics. The band structure is strongly dependent on the geometry of the atomic lattice, and sometimes bands may display special shapes such as cones. These special shapes, called topological features, are responsible for the unique ways electrons behave in these materials. The Kagome structure in particular leads to complex and potentially tunable features in the electronic bands.

Using magnetic atoms to construct the lattice of these materials, such as Mn in TbMn6Sn6, can further help inducing topological features. Rob McQueeney, a scientist at Ames Lab and the project leader, explained that topological materials “have a special property where under the influence of magnetism, you can get currents which flow on the edge of the material, which are dissipationless, which means that the electrons don’t scatter, and they don’t dissipate energy.”

The team set out to better understand the magnetism in TbMn6Sn6 and used calculations and neutron scattering data collected from the Oak Ridge Spallation Neutron Source to conduct their analysis. Simon Riberolles, a postdoc research associate at Ames Lab and project team member, explained the experimental technique the team used. The technique involves a beam of neutron particles which is used to test how rigid the magnetic order is. “The nature and strength of the different magnetic interactions present in the materials can all be mapped out using this technique,” he said.

They discovered that TbMn6Sn6 has competing interactions between the layers, or what is called frustrated magnetism. “So the system has to make a compromise,” McQueeney said, “Usually what that means is that if you poke at it, you can get it to do different things. But what we found out in this material is that even though those competing interactions are there, there are other interactions that are dominant.”

This is the first detailed investigation of the magnetic properties of TbMn6Sn6 to be published. “In research, it’s always exciting when you figure out you understand something new, or you measure something that has not been seen before, or was understood partially or in a different manner,” Riberolles said.

Related: Is The Russian Oil Price Cap Worth It?

McQueeney and Riberolles explained that their findings suggest the material could potentially be adjusted for specific magnetic characteristics, for example by changing the Tb for a different rare earth element, which would change the magnetism of the compound. This fundamental research paves the way for continued advances in Kagome metals discovery.

This is just step one, accomplished. What this research will lead to is likely to apply to a longer list than what is noted above. Electromagnets and electrical windings or wire run round and round something are to create a magnetic field. The basic problem is those wires are long and experience “line loss” as heat. The research has a specialty list, but there are huge numbers of magnets already in use and millions more made every year.

Those magnets make motors go and transformers deliver power to homes and businesses among with an immense list of other applications.

This is important work in energy savings and making more power available for less electrical expense. Let's hope this team’s work accelerates and offers ever more and soon, scaleable results.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rig Count Slides In Tough Week For Crude
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com