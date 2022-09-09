Oil Rig Count Slides In Tough Week For Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.93 +3.39 +4.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.67 +3.52 +3.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.80 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.024 +0.109 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.093 +3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.439 +0.093 +3.94%

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Rig Count Slides In Tough Week For Crude

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 09, 2022, 12:12 PM CDT

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States dropped by 1 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 759 this week—256 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States fell by 5 this week, to 591. Gas rigs rose by 4, to 166. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin dropped by 2 to 340 this week. Rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same at 71. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are 86 above where they were this time last year. 

Primary Vision's Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—fell 5 to 282 for the week ending September 2, compared to 240 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States remains unchanged for the week ending September 2. U.S. crude oil production stayed at 12.1 million bpd for the second consecutive week, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 400,000 bpd on the year, and up 2.1 million bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:29 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $2.62 per barrel (3.14%) on the day at $86.16 per barrel, but still down on the week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up at $91.84 per barrel, up $2.69 (+3.02%) on the day, but also down compared to this time last Friday. 

Oil prices were up more than 4% on the day after the data release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Bearish Sentiment Builds In Oil Markets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

