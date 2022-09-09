China's Annual Oil Demand Could Drop For The First Time In 20 Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.05 +2.51 +3.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.75 +2.60 +2.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.80 +2.04 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.939 +0.024 +0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.400 +0.054 +2.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.74 -2.94 -3.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.400 +0.054 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.05 -4.45 -4.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.64 -5.20 -5.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.26 -0.93 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.98 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.67 -0.62 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.06 -0.84 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.65 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 15 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 18 mins "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Europe’s Newest Nuclear Reactor Eases Finland’s Power Problems

Sky-High Prices Create New Age Of Energy Awareness

Sky-High Prices Create New Age Of Energy Awareness

With energy prices reaching astronomical…

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Crude prices held around $90…

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Falling

Why Oil Prices Will Keep Falling

While contrarian traders might be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Annual Oil Demand Could Drop For The First Time In 20 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • This year, China's annual oil demand may fall for the first time since 2002, largely driven by the country's Covid policies.
  • Minimal travel is expected during local holidays this September and October due to fears of being locked down.
  • For the period from January to August this year, China's oil imports have fallen by 4.7%.
Join Our Community

Sudden Covid lockdowns will weigh on China’s oil demand this year as people avoid mass travel around holidays, dragging fuel consumption in the world’s top crude importer down for 2022 for the first time in two decades, analysts say.

Travel by car or plane during the local holidays in September and October is expected to remain low due to fear of being locked down in flash mobility restrictions under China’s “zero Covid” policy.

As a result, demand for gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel in China could drop by 380,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year compared to 2021, Energy Aspects analyst Sun Jianan told Reuters.

Chinese consumption of those fuels increased by 5.6% - or 450,000 bpd - annually in 2021.

But this year could see the first annual drop in demand in China since 2002, which would be a “watershed moment” for the oil market, according to the Energy Aspects analyst. 

Oil demand in China has been soft since the spring when lockdowns returned. The country’s economic activity is also showing signs of weaker growth while the property market continues to be a concern. Worries about China’s oil demand, coupled with fears of a European recession, have been weighing on oil prices for most of the past few weeks.

The latest provisional data out of China is not encouraging, either.

China’s crude oil imports in August were 1.1 million bpd lower than the year-ago period and its exports were lower than expected, the latest data suggests. China imported 9.35 million bpd of oil last month, according to energy analytics provider OilX. That is half a million barrels per day higher than imports in July but 1.1 million lower than imports in August 2021.

For January to August, China’s crude oil imports averaged 9.92 million bpd, which was down by 4.7% compared to the same period of 2021, per customs data from this week cited by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Battle Between Fundamental And Technical Oil Traders

Next Post

Bearish Sentiment Builds In Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com