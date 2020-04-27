Low Oil Prices May Kill Off The Next Nuclear Boom Before It Begins

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 10.84 -1.94 -15.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.07 -0.92 -4.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 1.864 +0.045 +2.47%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 14.43 -4.26 -22.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 20.90 +0.40 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.530 -0.010 -0.12%
Chart Natural Gas 14 mins 1.864 +0.045 +2.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 18.50 -0.18 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 18.89 -0.08 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 10.37 -1.95 -15.83%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 23.78 -1.44 -5.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 11.72 -2.34 -16.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 15.02 -2.02 -11.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 8.340 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 1.540 +0.440 +40.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 17.79 +0.44 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 17.34 +0.44 +2.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 12.69 +0.44 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 6.940 +0.440 +6.77%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 6.940 +0.440 +6.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 11.19 +0.44 +4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 15.94 +0.44 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 7.440 +0.440 +6.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 3.000 -4.250 -58.62%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.55 +1.47 +14.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 6.730 -4.160 -38.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.47 +0.44 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 1 hour Corona Virus Truths
  • 31 mins Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 hour Potential Solution to the Short Term Oil Crisis!
  • 4 hours Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 2 hours OTC Antacid Pepcid in NYC hospital clinical trial to treat coronavirus
  • 1 hour Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 13 mins Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 41 mins Naturally, output will shrink and demand will meet.
  • 6 hours Gasoline prices haven't dropped much
  • 34 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 2 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 2 hours Hydrogen car dreams float away

Breaking News:

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

Alt Text

6 Visionaries Shaping The Future Of Transportation

This is the age of…

Alt Text

New Study Reveals Just How Much Cleaner EVs Are

A study from clean energy…

Alt Text

The Shale Suffering Has Only Just Begun

Demand for oil has all-but-dried…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Low Oil Prices May Kill Off The Next Nuclear Boom Before It Begins

By Alex Kimani - Apr 27, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Nucelar

After a decade-long bear market, uranium has suddenly turned into a raging bull in an otherwise dismal market for commodities.  Uranium prices have surged 35 percent over the past 30 days to trade at $33.30/pound - a level they last touched four years ago - thanks to shutdowns of critical mines at Canada's Cameco and Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom, suppliers of more than half of the global uranium consumption. 

Bloomberg has quoted Cantor Fitzgerald as stating that the shutdowns have wiped out ~46 million pounds of uranium - good for 35 percent of annual global uranium output - over three weeks, in large part due to the coronavirus crisis.

The rally comes at a time when the Trump administration appears hell-bent on reviving the country's faltering uranium industry ostensibly in the pursuit of energy independence and also for national security purposes.

But the third nuclear gold rush could be dead in the water amid low energy prices and stiff public opposition towards a sector that has increasingly fallen out of favor.

Uranium Price in USD

Uranium

Source: Business Insider

Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM)

Bloomber

Source: Bloomberg

Opening up the West

On Thursday, the Nuclear Fuel Working Group (NFWG) made recommendations to the U.S. Administration to open up ~1,500 acres outside the Grand Canyon for uranium production, arguing that the country needs to beef up domestic production to avoid an over-reliance on foreign sources. 

The organization has recommended spending $1.5 billion over ten years buying uranium from American producers to create a uranium stockpile that would necessitate buying about 10 million pounds a year.

The working group's report claims that the United States also needs more uranium for two other purposes:

-  Low-enriched uranium for the production of tritium for nuclear weapons through the 2040s, and

-  Highly enriched uranium to be used as fuel for Navy nuclear reactors through the 2050s

Related: Low Oil Prices Won’t Hurt Tesla The Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) is in support of the proposal, saying that creating a federal stockpile is necessary for the development of next-generation technologies and advanced fuels. 

At first glance, the proposal does appear meritorious, considering the sorry state of the country's uranium industry, a fuel that is critical to its energy industry.

The numbers tell the tale: In 2017, American uranium miners produced just 2.4 million pounds of uranium concentrate (U3O8) compared to 44 million pounds they produced at the height of the atomic age in 1980. American mines accounted for just 7 percent of uranium bought by domestic plants last year, a surprising revelation when you consider the country has 98 operating nuclear power reactors in 30 states that generate 807 TWh per year, or 20 percent of the total electricity generated.

The industry now employs just a few hundred people each year, a far cry from the nearly 22,000 jobs it created in the 80s.

Uranium

Source: CNBC

The slow and painful demise of the American uranium mining industry can be chalked up to the fact that the country is not endowed with the most abundant and most accessible uranium deposits, with resources in Canada and Australia boasting significantly higher uranium content and a lower production cost per unit. 

American miners have had trouble making a profit from their operations even at the best of times. Consequently, the industry has historically had to rely heavily on government largesse.

During the golden age of American uranium that spanned from 1955-1980, the U.S. government offered fat uranium bonuses in a bid to shore up its stockpiles during the Cold War. These included 10-year price guarantees for certain kinds of ore as well as $10,000 discovery and production bonuses for new sources, which pencils out to nearly $100K in today's dollars. The incentives set off a mad gold rush in the nation's vast Western region as every man with a jeep and a Geiger counter set out to make the next significant discovery.

The program was a resounding success: U.S. uranium stockpiles skyrocketed so much that the government stopped paying out the bonuses sometime in the 1960s.

Victim of Government Policies

Suddenly, an industry that had come to depend so much on government incentives fell victim to its policies.

In 1975, the government began allowing a growing percentage of overseas supplies into the domestic market. This opened the doors to low-cost supplies, mainly from Canada and Australia.

By 1987, the tables had turned completely, with the country importing nearly 15 million pounds of uranium while domestic production clocked in at just 13 million. 

Growing competition weighed heavily on domestic production while the country's love affair with nuclear energy got its first dose of the harsh reality of nuclear technology thanks to the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster in 1979 as well as the Chernobyl reactor meltdown of 1986 that turned an entire Ukrainian city into a ghost town. Meanwhile, utilities began to grow weary of the time and cost of building reactors, which further depressed demand.

The result: U.S. uranium production had sunk to a 35-year low by the time the last wave of reactors came online in 1990.

The industry got a reprieve in 1992 when the Commerce Department put restrictions on uranium imports from the Soviet Union to stop it from dumping cheap uranium into the American market.

The relief was only to be short-lived: One year later, the U.S. and Russia struck a deal to buy 500 tons of Russia's weapons-grade uranium from the nation's dismantled nuclear warheads that the U.S. would convert to low-enriched uranium for its nuclear power plants. Russian uranium provided about a third of U.S. needs over the next two decades under the Megatons to Megawatts program.

By the turn of the century, U.S. uranium production plunged to its lowest level in a half-century.

Around that time, former Soviet state Kazakhstan rapidly ramped up uranium mining and rose to the top of the global uranium players ranks while becoming the United States' second-largest supplier. Kazakhstan's lax regulations allow miners to use in situ leaching, which carries serious environmental risks certainly have helped in the country's meteoric rise.

Nuclear

Source: CNBC

Brief Renaissance

The U.S. uranium industry enjoyed a renaissance in the early 2000s as falling global stockpiles, and booming economies in China and India drove new demand.

Unfortunately, this, too, was not to last as the financial crisis of 2008 destroyed demand, while the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011 led to another severe backlash that set off a new round of reactor closures while Germany set to phase out the technology by 2022.

The third nuclear gold rush is starting off on very shaky grounds, too.

First off, the world's strategic uranium reserves are not in any immediate danger of running out. In 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the global nuclear fleet has enough stockpiles for 130 years, more than enough for the markets to respond to any shortfalls rapidly as they have done in the past. 

"Regardless of the role that nuclear energy ultimately plays in meeting future electricity demand and moving towards global climate objectives, the uranium resource base … is more than adequate. In the wake of recent significant reductions in uranium production, the coming challenges are likely to be those associated with constrained investment capabilities …"

But more importantly, trying to open up the west for uranium mining is bound to be met with stiff resistance and widespread public uproar.

For all its setbacks over the years, nuclear power has remained broadly popular in the United States. However, the turning point came in 2016 when the majority of people turned against the technology. 

Related: Will The Fed Bail Out Struggling U.S. Oil Companies?

The latest poll last year revealed that American public opinion remains split over nuclear power, with 49 percent of U.S. adults either strongly favor (17 percent) or somewhat favor (32 percent) it in power generation while 49 percent either strongly oppose (21 percent) or somewhat oppose (28 percent) its use.

Gallup

Source: Gallup

The funny thing is that Gallup has found that American opinion on nuclear power does not have much to do with radiation or safety concerns; rather, it is driven by prevailing fuel prices.

That seems quite odd considering that gasoline and nuclear power really aren't substitutes; gasoline is used primarily in the motor industry, while nuclear power generates electricity for our factories, businesses, and homes. But the thing is that gasoline prices have an outsized effect on the American psyche, often becoming a proxy for the overall energy situation. 

Americans tend to view nuclear power negatively when they are paying less at the pump and positively when fuel prices skyrocket. The relationship is not entirely tenuous since the fracking boom that has led to low gas prices has also created a deluge of natural gas, which is also used to generate electricity. With natural gas prices at historical lows, nuclear power's competitive edge has been severely dented.

Indeed, a 2020 Colorado College Conservation in the West Poll found that 71 percent of voters in the Mountain West and 77 percent of Arizona voters oppose the development of new uranium mines on public lands adjacent to the Grand Canyon. It's the kind of backlash that no president wants to deal with, whether they are seeking re-election or not.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Three Scenarios That Could Push Oil Back Above $30

Next Post

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

 The Chinese Trick That Could Save Oil

The Chinese Trick That Could Save Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com