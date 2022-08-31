Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 90.33 -1.31 -1.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.65 -2.66 -2.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.56 -1.26 -1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.967 -0.075 -0.83%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.630 -0.064 -2.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 89.89 -5.22 -5.49%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.630 -0.064 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 102.6 +2.65 +2.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 103.6 +1.98 +1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 97.80 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 274 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.16 +0.37 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 101.4 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 71.04 -5.19 -6.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 81.75 -5.50 -6.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 108.6 +3.60 +3.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

UK Conservative Candidate Promises North Sea Oil Drilling Boom

Japan Is Eyeing A Historic Return To Nuclear Energy

Japan Is Eyeing A Historic Return To Nuclear Energy

As the global energy crisis…

Soaring Energy Prices Add To Europe’s Inflation Woes

Soaring Energy Prices Add To Europe’s Inflation Woes

European leaders are scrambling for…

Biden Administration Urges Refiners To Curb Fuel Exports

Biden Administration Urges Refiners To Curb Fuel Exports

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 31, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Kurdistan could lose half of its current oil production by 2027 due to a lack of new investments as its stand-off with the federal government of Iraq continues.
  • Last week, SOMO threatened legal action against international buyers of Kurdish crude, only adding to the risks associated with investing in the region.
  • In February, the Supreme Court of the Federal Government of Iraq ruled that the sale of oil and gas by Kurdistan was unconstitutional, although Kurdistan does not recognize this court.
Join Our Community

The semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq could see its oil production and exports halved within five years, further depleting the already drained coffers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).  

The investment climate in Kurdistan is currently not conducive to major oil industry investments - despite Kurdistan officials’ claims to the contrary - amid a bitter dispute between the KRG and the federal government of Iraq over who has the right to control the oil resources and revenues in the semi-autonomous region. A Kurdish official has described the dispute as the worst fallout between Baghdad and Erbil in nearly 20 years.  

Oil exports account for over 80% of the KRG budget, and without revenues from oil, the region faces even more hardships, on top of the limited budget allocations from the federal government in Iraq, which itself is a caretaker cabinet as politicians have been unable to form a regular government for nearly a year after the October 2021 general election. 

Without new investment in oil, Kurdistan risks losing half of its current oil production by 2027, according to government documents seen by Reuters.

Kurdistan’s crude oil production and exports have declined in recent years, with output down to around 434,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of 2022 from nearly 470,000 bpd in 2019, according to a Deloitte report commissioned by the KRG. Of the 434,000 bpd production in Q1 2022, more than 400,000 bpd went to exports via pipeline, Deloitte’s figures showed.

If investment does not return to Kurdistan’s oil sector, crude available for export could halve to 240,000 bpd by 2027, due to the depletion of old wells, according to the documents seen by Reuters.

But attracting investment to Kurdistan again is much easier said than done. 

International companies operating in the region are being sued by the Iraqi oil ministry over their business dealings with the KRG, while Iraqi state-owned marketing company, SOMO, has just threatened lawsuits against international buyers of Kurdistan’s oil. 

The threat of legal action is the latest step by Baghdad in the escalating dispute with the KRG over who should control Kurdistan’s oil.

In February, the Supreme Court of the Federal Government of Iraq ruled that sales of oil and gas by Kurdistan, independent of the central government in Baghdad, are unconstitutional and that the Kurdistan Regional Government must hand over all oil production to the Federal Government of Iraq. The court also ruled that the Ministry of Oil has the right to: “Follow up on the invalidity of oil contracts concluded by the Kurdistan Regional Government with foreign parties, countries and companies regarding oil exploration, extraction, export and sale.” 

In June this year, Kurdistan rejected the ruling, claiming that “The actions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in relation to oil and gas operations are in accordance with the Iraqi constitution of 2005.” 

With SOMO threatening legal action against buyers of Kurdish oil last week, the dispute has escalated to a new level.  

“It’s by far, the worst crisis between Baghdad and the Kurds since 2003,” a senior Kurdish official told the Financial Times last week. The dispute is “born out of bitter rivalries during the government formation process,” the official added. 

On Friday, the KRG said it “strongly condemns the letter issued on 23 August 2022, by Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) that threatens legal action against buyers and traders of crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region.” 

“SOMO’s letter relies on a politically motivated opinion by a panel of lawyers pretending to be the “Federal Supreme Court of Iraq”,” Kurdistan said, adding that it doesn’t recognize the panel of judges as a Federal Supreme Court because such a court “has not yet been formed in accordance with the Federal Constitution.” 

“This political assault on the Federal Constitution is motivated by a desire to return Iraq to the centralisation of unconstrained power from a horrific past era,” the KRG said, noting that it “remains fully committed to the process of mediation and dialogue to resolve outstanding differences with the Federal Government on the management of oil and gas in Iraq.” 

In a signal to investors, the KRG said that “Oil produced in the Kurdistan Region continues to be produced, to be shipped, to be sold, to be refined, and to be consumed. Investment interest remains and production is expected to increase.” 

Still, with so many uncertainties surrounding the federal government of Iraq and the dialogue with the KRG, Kurdistan is unlikely to be a preferred destination for investment from oil companies that have grown wary of legal disputes and increased risks associated with their investments. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Continue To Fall As China Renews Covid Lockdowns
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com