BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 mins 100.8 +1.49 +1.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 35 mins 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 90.47 -1.92 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 270 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 36 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 32 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 7 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Biden Administration Urges Refiners To Curb Fuel Exports

Biden Administration Urges Refiners To Curb Fuel Exports

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm…

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Crude prices were on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 26, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

BP is still in the process of assessing when a restart of the affected units of its Whiting refinery can take place, BP told Oilprice.com on Friday.

BP continues to work “with local and state agencies as we continue to monitor the impact” of the electrical fire, which saw no one injured.

BP said it was “continuing to assess when a restart of the affected units can take place,” but did not elaborate on how much finished product had been affected. It also provided no date for restart.

The Whiting refinery—the largest refinery in the Midwest—is capable of processing 440,000 barrels per day of crude oil. 

The refinery is located in PADD 2—a region that is running at 95.4% of capacity as of August 19, according to the latest weekly EIA data. This is the highest capacity utilization in almost a year, contributing 3.997 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The Whiting refinery can produce 10 million gallons (~277,000 barrels) of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel, and 2 million gallons of jet fuel each day; it is capable of producing enough gasoline every day to support the daily travel of 7 million cars, the refinery factsheet claims. 

Gasoline prices in the United States have been on a downward trend for months, but a significant refinery outage, such as BP’s Whiting refinery, has the power to pressure gasoline prices higher. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.869, according to AAA data. Indiana’s average was below that at $3.841 per gallon.

Two weeks ago, BP said it had reached a deal to exit its stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery (160,000 bpd), leaving it to focus on its Whiting and Cherry Point refineries in the United States.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair

Next Post

UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com