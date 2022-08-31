Is China Using Cyberattacks To Maintain Its Rare Earth Dominance?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 89.55 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 96.49 -2.82 -2.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.53 -1.29 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 9.127 +0.085 +0.94%
Graph down Gasoline 3 hours 2.606 -0.089 -3.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 87.85 -2.04 -2.27%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.606 -0.089 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.6 +2.65 +2.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 103.6 +1.98 +1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 97.80 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.16 +0.37 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 101.4 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.04 -5.19 -6.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.75 -5.50 -6.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.6 +3.60 +3.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 22 mins "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Honda: Lithium-Ion EV’s Won’t Reach Price Parity With Gasoline Cars

The Pros And Cons Of Deep Sea Mining

The Pros And Cons Of Deep Sea Mining

As demand for metals and…

U.S. Diesel Prices Are Back Above $5

U.S. Diesel Prices Are Back Above $5

The national average diesel price…

Libya On The Brink Of Conflict Despite Rising Oil Output

Libya On The Brink Of Conflict Despite Rising Oil Output

Libya's oil output may have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is China Using Cyberattacks To Maintain Its Rare Earth Dominance?

By Ag Metal Miner - Aug 31, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • China currently controls as much as 80% of the global rare earth supply.
  • As more firms aim to chip away at China’s dominance, there are growing suspicions that the CCP is using cyberattacks against rare earth companies to maintain its influence.
  • US cybersecurity firm Mandiant and Albert Zhang, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, both allege these attacks were China’s deliberate attempt to block President Joe Biden’s efforts to build a critical minerals industry in the US.
Join Our Community

For the longest time, the world relied solely on China for its supply of rare earths. Now, it seems that most countries have woken up to the “rare earths reality.” That is, we are starting to understand how important these elements are for vital sectors like defense as well as for products we use every day, like cars. Moreover, we’re starting to realize that we can’t let one single nation control the entire supply chain.

This changing attitude has encouraged many countries, including the US, to start tapering their reliance on China for critical metals and minerals. However, it’s possible this shift has not gone over well with the Chinese government. This is particularly evident given the growing number of cyber attacks on rare earth producers of late.

The most recent example targeted Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. According to reports, the company fell victim to a series of cyber attacks from social media accounts potentially linked to the Chinese Communist Party. A few months prior, US cybersecurity firm Mandiant alleged that Chinese government-funded programs were spreading disinformation. This time, the target of their ire was Canadian rare earths miner Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Why Attack Rare Earths Firms?

Experts believe that China simply doesn’t want any other country to develop rare earth production capabilities. After all, their success would quickly erode China’s position as the world’s largest rare earths miner. Therefore, these cyber attacks are likely a way of destabilizing the investment plans of Western companies in the field.  

This isn’t the only strategy at work. For instance, earlier this year, China announced it was setting up a new state-owned enterprise, China Rare Earth Group. This new organization will control 60-70% of the country’s rare earth production, which amounts to 30-40% of the global supply.

It represents the next logical step in the country’s market domination. Even back in the early 2000s, Chinese state-owned companies were already investing billions in foreign nations to secure long-term supplies of critical minerals.

Lynas, the victim of the latest cyber attack, is actually the world’s largest producer of rare earths outside China. It already has an operating processing plant in Malaysia and is constructing multiple other facilities in the US and Australia. In fact, reports indicate the recent attack largely focused on this upcoming US plant. Indeed, the same bot campaign against Lynas, known as “Dragonbridge,” was also identified by Mandiant.

Are We Witnessing the Beginning of a New Commodities Strategy?

The real question at hand: will this become the “new normal” for non-Chinese rare earths companies? According to Albert Zhang, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, these attacks are just the beginning. In fact, both Zhang and Mandiant claim these attacks were China’s deliberate attempt to block President Joe Biden’s efforts to build a critical minerals industry in the US.

Rare earths are important because of their use in a range of high-tech, green technology, and military applications. Given the current growth rate of these sectors, there’s no denying these minerals will become more important. Right now, the US Geological Survey estimates that China controls about 80% of the rare earths industry, which certainly gives them a lot to lose.

As Canada, Australia, and the US make efforts to establish their own supplies, China may retaliate in any number of ways. In fact, corporate sabotage may already be on the table. We’ll have to wait to see what else the CCP has up its sleeve.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Next Post

Nigeria Could Play A Key Role In Europe’s Energy Transition
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?

Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com