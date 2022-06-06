Kurdistan Defies Iraq's Federal Court Ruling On Oil Resources

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 55 mins 118.5 -0.37 -0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 120.0 +0.28 +0.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 9.322 +0.799 +9.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 55 mins 4.360 +0.080 +1.86%
Graph down Gasoline 55 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 4.193 -0.059 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 111.9 +3.06 +2.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 115.4 +3.73 +3.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 6 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 95.35 +0.95 +1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 104.8 +2.00 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 121.0 +2.00 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 119.3 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 117.2 +2.00 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 116.4 +2.00 +1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 120.0 +2.00 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 114.6 +2.00 +1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 121.8 +2.37 +1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 122.3 +0.75 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 1 day "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 5 hours Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect "Blistering Hot Summer"

Kazakhstan Rebrands Oil Exports As Traders Shun Russian Crude

Kazakhstan Rebrands Oil Exports As Traders Shun Russian Crude

Kazakhstan is rebranding its oil…

The Giant Gas Reserve That Could Have Eased Today’s Crisis

The Giant Gas Reserve That Could Have Eased Today’s Crisis

Argentina is home to one…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdistan Defies Iraq's Federal Court Ruling On Oil Resources

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2022, 12:45 PM CDT

Kurdistan and the federal government of Iraq continue their feud over who will oversee oil production in the semi-autonomous Iraqi region, with Kurdistan rejecting this weekend a ruling from Iraq's federal supreme court to hand over control over oil production.  

In February, the Supreme Court of the Federal Government of Iraq ruled that sales of oil and gas by Kurdistan, independent of the central government in Baghdad, are unconstitutional and that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) must hand over all oil production to the Federal Government of Iraq. The court also ruled that the Ministry of Oil has the right to: "Follow up on the invalidity of oil contracts concluded by the Kurdistan Regional Government with foreign parties, countries and companies regarding oil exploration, extraction, export and sale."

Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani assured the international oil companies in March that "we remain committed to the contracts that have been signed with my government. The contracts are in line with our oil and gas law and the Iraqi Constitution and they are a bedrock of our shared future."

In a statement this weekend carried by Reuters, KRG said that its oil law is not unconstitutional as the federal Iraqi Supreme Court ruled earlier this year. 

"The actions of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in relation to oil and gas operations are in accordance with the Iraqi constitution of 2005. The provisions of the oil and gas law issued by the parliament of the Kurdistan region in 2007 do not violate those of the Iraqi Constitution," Kurdistan's judicial council said.

This week, Iraq and Kurdistan were set to resume talks on the oil law dispute, Middle East business intelligence MEED reported.

The oil dispute comes just when Iraq—one of the few OPEC+ members believed to have some spare capacity—is set to boost its oil production as of July.

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, said last week that following the OPEC+ meeting, Iraqi oil production will reach 4.580 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, which is the country's target output for next month.

"Production increase will be at a rate of 70,000 bpd," oil ministry spokesman Aasem Jehad said on Friday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden To Waive Tariffs On Some Solar Panel Imports To Boost Stalled Projects

Next Post

More Iranian Crude May Be Coming To World Markets

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches
Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com